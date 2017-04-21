 
Con Ed power outage causes mass NYC subway delays on morning commute

A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R train lines are affected.

Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : April 21, 2017 | Updated : April 21, 2017
ConEd power outage in Midtown derails morning rush-hour commute.
ConEd power outage in Midtown derails morning rush-hour commute. (Twitter/NYCTSubway)

A power outage at the 7th Avenue subway station in Midtown caused a slew of delays and service changes during Friday’s morning rush-hour commute.

The outage began just before 7:30 a.m. at the 7th Avenue-53rd Street station, and Con Ed is currently on the scene and have brought in temporary generators, according to the MTA. 

Commuters can expect delays and service changes on the A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R train lines.

As of 10:37 a.m., according to the MTA, all B and C service is suspended, and A trains will make local stops in both directions.

Some D trains will run on the A line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Jay Street-MetroTech as well as via the F line to Coney Island-Sitwell Avenue.

Northbound D trains may terminate at 34th Street-Herald Square.

E trains are running on the F line between West 4th Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt in both directions.

Some F trains will run on the E line between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and Queens Plaza then operate on the G line to Bergen Street.

There is no M service in either direction between Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue

Some Broad Street-bound J and southbound M trains are terminating at Myrtle Avenue or Marcy Avenue.

Queens commuters are encouraged to use R or 7 trains to and from Manhattan.

The Long Island Rail Road will cross-honor at Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue, Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike, Forest Hills-71st Avenue Av, 61st Street-Woodside and 34th Street-Penn Station.

For the most up-to-date info, visit MTA.info or @NYCTSubway on Twitter.
 

 

