Con Ed power outage causes mass NYC subway delays on morning commute

A power outage at the 7th Avenue subway station in Midtown caused a slew of delays and service changes during Friday’s morning rush-hour commute.

The outage began just before 7:30 a.m. at the 7th Avenue-53rd Street station, and Con Ed is currently on the scene and have brought in temporary generators, according to the MTA.

Temporary generators have been brought in at 7 Av-53 St. pic.twitter.com/7mAuaL48La — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 21, 2017

Commuters can expect delays and service changes on the A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R train lines.

We're on scene at 7 Av-53 St investigating a Con Ed loss of power impacting service on E, B, D and F trains. pic.twitter.com/zNYDRNYxPK — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 21, 2017

Updated: See below, service changes and delays due to the Con Ed Power loss at 7 Av-53 St. pic.twitter.com/K1SkVK3asD — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 21, 2017

As of 10:37 a.m., according to the MTA, all B and C service is suspended, and A trains will make local stops in both directions.

Some D trains will run on the A line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Jay Street-MetroTech as well as via the F line to Coney Island-Sitwell Avenue.

Northbound D trains may terminate at 34th Street-Herald Square.

E trains are running on the F line between West 4th Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt in both directions.

Some F trains will run on the E line between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and Queens Plaza then operate on the G line to Bergen Street.

There is no M service in either direction between Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue

Some Broad Street-bound J and southbound M trains are terminating at Myrtle Avenue or Marcy Avenue.

Queens commuters are encouraged to use R or 7 trains to and from Manhattan.

The Long Island Rail Road will cross-honor at Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue, Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike, Forest Hills-71st Avenue Av, 61st Street-Woodside and 34th Street-Penn Station.

For the most up-to-date info, visit MTA.info or @NYCTSubway on Twitter.

