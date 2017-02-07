ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 9:06 am

Melania Trump sues Daily Mail again for claiming she was an escort

The first lady filed the $150 million lawsuit in New York Monday.

Melania Trump sues Daily Mail again for claiming she was an escort

Reuters

Photo:

Alleging that she suffered a "full-blown nervous breakdown" because of claims made in the Daily Mail, first lady Melania Trump is suing the news outlet's New York headquarters for $150 million.

Trump filed her third lawsuit against the Daily Mail Monday for an August 2016 article that accused her of working as a high-end escort — defamatory statements Trump claims ruined a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to cash in on her star power while her husband is in office.

RELATED: First lady Melania Trump may never move into the White House: Report

Trump "had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former profesional model and brand spokesperson, and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world," the suit alleges, adding that among the products Melania could have promoted include apparel, accessories, cosmetics, jewelry and fragrance.

The online article, "Naked photoshoots, and troubling questions about visas that won't go away: The VERY racy past of Donald Trump's Slovenian wife," published on Aug. 20, has since been retracted. The United Kingdom-based Daily Mail and its website, Mail Online, headquartered in New York City, said the article "did not intend to state or suggest" its allegations were true.

"The point of the article was that these allegations could impact the U.S. presidential election even if they are untrue," the news outlet wrote in its lengthy retraction.

RELATED: Melania Trump hiring team to handle online, media attacks: Report

Still, Trump has filed several lawsuits against the company with attorney Charles Harder, who represented Hulk Hogan against Gawker

Her first suits came against a political blogger and the Daily Mail in Maryland, but a judge tossed the latter over jurisdiction. The suit against Webster Griffin Tarpley, who runs Tarpley.net, will move forward later this year.

The first lady has also sued the Daily Mail newspaper in the United Kingdom for a version of the story that ran in print, titled "Racy photos, and troubling questions about his wife's past that could derail Trump."

More about Donald Trump

Three Bunnies from the Playboy Club in London. A New York location is slated to open later this year.

The Bunnies are back: Playboy Club set to reopen in NYC

If all goes according to plan, an infestation of bunnies is set to take over Time Square later this year. No, we’re not talking about flopsy bunny rabbits, we mean the more … voluptuous kind.  After closing its New York location in 1986, the Playboy Club will reopen later this year on West 42nd Street, The Associated Press reported.  The club “will be one of the most chic and sophisticated venues in the world,” John Vlautin, spokesman for Playboy Enterprises, said.  The club will be housed in...
Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban praised by TrumpFederal appeals court to hear arguments Tuesday on Trump's travel banImmigrant-run Brooklyn restaurant has a message for Trump
Claude Julien, right, was fired by the Bruins on Tuesday.

Claude Julien fired by Bruins with team still spinning its tires

Bruins head coach Claude Julien was finally relieved of his duties Tuesday, as the B's have been treading water in the Eastern conference for several years. Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will take over the B's bench on an interim basis. The B's still have a decent shot at making the playoffs this season as they currently own a 26-23-6 record. They failed to make the playoff field the past two seasons and in 2013-14 they lost in the second round to Montreal. Despite the recent downturn, however,...
Three Bunnies from the Playboy Club in London. A New York location is slated to open later this year.

The Bunnies are back: Playboy Club set to reopen in NYC

If all goes according to plan, an infestation of bunnies is set to take over Time Square later this year. No, we’re not talking about flopsy bunny rabbits, we mean the more … voluptuous kind.  After closing its New York location in 1986, the Playboy Club will reopen later this year on West 42nd Street, The Associated Press reported.  The club “will be one of the most chic and sophisticated venues in the world,” John Vlautin, spokesman for Playboy Enterprises, said.  The club will be housed in...
Valentine's Day gifts for him: What to buy for your no. 1 guy 8Photos

Valentine's Day gifts for him: What to buy for your no. 1 guy

1. Make a Mile high Mary The Bloody Mary cocktail kit, $24, wandpdesign.com 2. Because you've got his back "Runwell" backpack, $995, shinola.com  3. On the prowl Gucci watersnake-trim "Ace" sneakers, $640, mrporter.com 4. To the moon and back Corgi lightweight pattern socks, $28, jcrew.com 5. Light it up "Hashish" ceramic candle, $68, jonathanadler.com 6. Check your heart — it's racing Fitbit "Surge" fitness watch, $249.95, nordstrom.com 7. He's a smooth operator "Gameface" moisturizer, $50,...
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have made a pact with Robert Kraft.

Danny Picard: Expect Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to retire at the same time

If pacts are being created inside Gillette Stadium, I find it hard to believe that Tom Brady is not involved. Reports coming out of Houston the morning of Super Bowl LI confirmed my belief. Several hours before kickoff on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited sources that said the Patriots believe Brady will play three-to-five more years, and that the team will look to extend him next offseason. Brady turns 40 in August. He’s signed through the 2019 season, thanks to a two-year extension he...
Common

Common on balancing the fun 'John Wick' with the serious '13th'

On his albums, Common is compassionate, thoughtful, gentle. In “John Wick: Chapter 2” he’s a brutal, fearsome killer. The rapper-actor contains multitudes; just witness his two knock-down, drag-out fight scenes he was with Keanu Reeves. The latter returns as the super-assassin reluctantly lured out of retirement. This time, John Wick is pursued by most of NYC’s killers-for-hire, including Common’s hitman/bodyguard. But it wasn’t all pain making the sequel; Common got to go to Italy, learn a...
Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest QB of all-time Sunday night.

Dyer: This Brady Super Bowl win is one the haters can't deflate

Now, Tom Brady belongs to the legends, the undisputed greatest of all-time following a Super Bowl win that was and is the embodiment of everything he represents. Simply, Brady is the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He will always be tainted by Deflategate and the extent of his involvement – if any – something that likely will never be known. But on Sunday with the footballs properly inflated, with no hot air for his detractors to spew at him, Brady went out and won yet another Super...
The Giants should look at a third receiver like Kenny Britt in free agency.

Expect Giants to be active in free agency

A return to the playoffs was a nice thing for the 2016 New York Giants, who had a solid 11-5 record and ended a four-season drought without the postseason. But with a shrinking window, this veteran team needs to make some significant upgrades if they want to make the Super Bowl. Frankly, this team is far from elite. With quarterback Eli Manning very much towards the end of a career that will likely take him to Canton, the Giants have a season or two - maybe three - with their Pro Bowl...
John Wick

'John Wick: Chapter 2' is bigger, badder and maybe even better

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Director: Chad Stahelski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio Rating: R 4 (out of 5) Globes The finest parts of 2014’s super-hitman-gone-rogue romp “John Wick” were, of course, the action scenes. The second finest parts were the glimpses into an absurd assassins’ underworld — a secret society with its own Tribeca hotel, its own high-end restaurant, even its own currency. “John Wick: Chapter 2” is predictably bigger and badder, but it doesn’t only amp up the fights and...

Most Commented

Trump risks deeper entanglement in Yemen's murky war
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Three Bunnies from the Playboy Club in London. A New York location is slated to open later this year.

The Bunnies are back: Playboy Club set to reopen in NYC

Today 8:34 am If all goes according to plan, an infestation of bunnies is set to take over Time Square later this year. No, we’re not talking about flopsy bunny rabbits, we mean the more … voluptuous kind.  After closing its New York location in 1986, the Playboy Club will reopen later this year on West 42nd Street, The Associated Press reported.  The club “will be one of the most chic and sophisticated venues in the world,” John Vlautin, spokesman for Playboy Enterprises, said.  The club will be housed in...

Philadelphia

Greater Philadelphia’s middle market spurs economic growth

Greater Philadelphia’s middle market spurs economic growth

Yesterday 4:33 pm When you put the words “business” and “Greater Philadelphia” together in a sentence, people’s minds will most likely conjure images of corporate giants that are headquartered in the region, such as Comcast in Center City, DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, or AmerisourceBergen in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. They might also think of the small mom and pop businesses that line North Second Street in Northern Liberties. These are the kinds of companies that define Greater Philadelphia’s diverse...

Boston

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have made a pact with Robert Kraft.

Danny Picard: Expect Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to retire at the same time

Yesterday 5:53 pm If pacts are being created inside Gillette Stadium, I find it hard to believe that Tom Brady is not involved. Reports coming out of Houston the morning of Super Bowl LI confirmed my belief. Several hours before kickoff on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited sources that said the Patriots believe Brady will play three-to-five more years, and that the team will look to extend him next offseason. Brady turns 40 in August. He’s signed through the 2019 season, thanks to a two-year extension he...


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News