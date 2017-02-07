Melania Trump sues Daily Mail again for claiming she was an escort

Alleging that she suffered a "full-blown nervous breakdown" because of claims made in the Daily Mail, first lady Melania Trump is suing the news outlet's New York headquarters for $150 million.

Trump filed her third lawsuit against the Daily Mail Monday for an August 2016 article that accused her of working as a high-end escort — defamatory statements Trump claims ruined a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to cash in on her star power while her husband is in office.

RELATED: First lady Melania Trump may never move into the White House: Report

Trump "had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former profesional model and brand spokesperson, and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world," the suit alleges, adding that among the products Melania could have promoted include apparel, accessories, cosmetics, jewelry and fragrance.