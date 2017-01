Then candidate Donald Trump talked about women, immigrant and the size of his hands during the race to the White House. As inauguration day crept nearer, talk of who would perform (3 Doors Down) and who wouldn’t (everyone else) was internet fodder.

After No. 45 took his oath and protests swelled, the web took a look at the size of Trump’s crowds, specifically compared to those who gathered for former President Barack Obama’s inaugural moment.

Here’s the side-by-side: