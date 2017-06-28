2017 ESPN Body Issue list, new NSFW pics, photos gallery

Several male athletes with Boston ties got naked for ESPN The Magazine recently. Its annual “Body Issue” shows male and female athletes damn close to fully nude in all of their tight-abbed glory, making us normals feel like tubs of goo.

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, former Bruins star Joe Thornton, and current Patriots star Julian Edelman will be among those featured.

You figured Edelman would get in on this body issue action one of these years as he famously ripped his jacket off atop a Duck Boat in the 2015 Super Bowl victory parade and seems like the type that would wear only leopard-skin women’s underwear at a Halloween party. Some leaked photos of the shoot show Edelman eating a cheeseburger while 98 percent naked.

For those inclined: Nudie magazine day is next week, July 7.

Here is the full list of athletes as well as some shots of what you can expect:

AJ Andrews (Softball)

Javier Baez (Baseball)

Brent Burns (Hockey)

Joe Thornton (Hockey)

Julien Edelman (Football) - See Edelman with his shirt off

Ezekiel Elliott (Football)

Kirstie Ennis (Snowboarder)

Novlene Williams-Mills (Track & Field)

Julie Ertz (Soccer)

Zach Ertz (Football)

Malakai Fekitoa (Rugby)

Gus Kenworthy (skiing)

Nneka Ogwumike (basketball)

Isaiah Thomas (Basketball) - See Thomas with his shirt off

Ashley Wagner (figure skating)

Michelle Waterson (MMA)

Caroline Wozniacki (tennis)

Brianna Decker (hockey)

Kacey Bellamy (hockey)

Meghan Duggan (hockey)

Jocelyne Lamoreux-Davidson (hockey)

Monique Lamoreux-Davidson (hockey)

Alex Rigsby (hockey)

