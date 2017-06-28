2017 ESPN Body Issue list, new NSFW pics, photos gallery

Several male athletes with Boston ties got naked for ESPN The Magazine recently. Its annual “Body Issue” shows male and female athletes damn close to fully nude in all of their tight-abbed glory, making us normals feel like tubs of goo.
Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, former Bruins star Joe Thornton, and current Patriots star Julian Edelman will be among those featured.
You figured Edelman would get in on this body issue action one of these years as he famously ripped his jacket off atop a Duck Boat in the 2015 Super Bowl victory parade and seems like the type that would wear only leopard-skin women’s underwear at a Halloween party. Some leaked photos of the shoot show Edelman eating a cheeseburger while 98 percent naked.
For those inclined: Nudie magazine day is next week, July 7.
Here is the full list of athletes as well as some shots of what you can expect:
AJ Andrews (Softball)
Javier Baez (Baseball)
Brent Burns (Hockey)
Joe Thornton (Hockey)
Julien Edelman (Football) - See Edelman with his shirt off
Ezekiel Elliott (Football)
Kirstie Ennis (Snowboarder)
Novlene Williams-Mills (Track & Field)
Julie Ertz (Soccer)
Zach Ertz (Football)
Malakai Fekitoa (Rugby)
Gus Kenworthy (skiing)
Nneka Ogwumike (basketball)
Isaiah Thomas (Basketball) - See Thomas with his shirt off
Ashley Wagner (figure skating)
Michelle Waterson (MMA)
Caroline Wozniacki (tennis)
Brianna Decker (hockey)
Kacey Bellamy (hockey)
Meghan Duggan (hockey)
Jocelyne Lamoreux-Davidson (hockey)
Monique Lamoreux-Davidson (hockey)
Alex Rigsby (hockey)
— Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) June 28, 2017
— Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) June 28, 2017
— Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) June 28, 2017
🤣🤣🤣I'M ON THE COVER OF #espnbodyissue2017 🤣🤣🤣 Words can't begin to describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm so honored, and blessed to have the opportunity to be placed among these to level athletes. I want to thank @espn for capturing the true essence of me 🤗 showing that I can be strong, confident, vulnerable and free all at once! I was scared to bare it all and allow myself to be vulnerable, but I realized that stepping outside of your comfort zone is what makes you stronger! I couldn't have done any of this without the support of my husband @joshuagomez12 he taught me how to love all aspects of my body, at all the different stages. Pre baby, pregnancy, post baby, off season, in season, win or lose I was always beautiful, and I will forever be thankful. I embrace my body because it is a reflection of my life story! Thank you all for all the love and support!!! You guys are the best😘 . . . . #teamhottie #mma #wmma #karate #karatehottie #hottie #wideawake #kicks #body #flex #confidence #ufc #espn #espnbodyissue #espnw #nm #michellewaterson