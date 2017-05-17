Gisele says Tom Brady suffered a concussion last year

Concussions are unfortunately common occurrences in the NFL, but Tom Brady’s name usually isn’t included in conversations about head trauma.

During an interview with Charlie Rose on Wednesday’s edition of CBS This Morning, the New England Patriots star’s wife Gisele Bündchen opened up about her hubby’s health. The retired runway icon revealed that Brady suffered a concussion last season, one of apparently many that he’s had over the years.

“He had a concussion last year,” Gisele said. “I mean, he has concussions pretty much every… we don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions.”

As a caring spouse, Gisele admitted that she’s worried about the toll football takes on Brady’s body, which is why she’s apparently urging him to call it quits. Although, if Brady has his way, he’d keep playing on the gridiron for the rest of his life.

“As recently as 2-3 days ago, [Brady] assured me he’d be willing to play six to seven more years and at the level he performed,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said during the recent NFL owners meetings. “There’s no one that would be happier than I, and our fan base.”

Expect Gisele to pump the breaks on letting Brady play until the wheels fall off, though. Sorry Patriots nation, but the model and mother of two wants her man all to herself when they hit their golden years, which is why she’s so concerned about his health on and off the field.

“I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that kind of aggression all the time,” Gisele also told Rose. “That could not be healthy for you, right? I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”