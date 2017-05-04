 
When is the Champions League 2nd leg between Atletico and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid holds a 3-0 aggregate advantage over city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semifinal stages of the competition.

Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 04, 2017 | Updated : May 04, 2017
Real Madrid midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo during a 2017 La Liga match. (Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo ignited Real Madrid with a hat trick during the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

The all-Madrid Champions League semifinal is approaching its second leg next week and the city’s little brother has some work to do.

For all those Madrilenians in New York, whether their allegiances lie with Real or Atletico, here is how you can watch the second leg with a trip to Cardiff, Wales, on the line:

 

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

First leg score: 3-0 Real Madrid

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

 

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show Tuesday during the first leg of the semifinal.

One of the greatest players on the planet lived up to his billing on a massive stage as he recorded a hat trick and accounted for each of Real Madrid’s goals at the Bernabeu.

He did it in all fashions too, including a rare header in the 10th minute to open the scoring:

With the match poised for Atletico to steal a late equalizer and a massive away goal, Ronaldo deflated the city rivals with an unstoppable strike on the volley:

His third came in the 87th minute after Lucas Vazquez’s work on the byline found Ronaldo uncontested in the middle of the box. Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak didn’t have a chance as he could only guess which direction Ronaldo’s shot would go from so close.

He guessed wrong:

Ronaldo now has eight goals in his last three Champions League matches after scoring just two in the group stage.

He has 11 goals in the competition, one behind his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, who was bounced out of the tournament by Juventus in the quarterfinals. 

