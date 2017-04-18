New York Giants 7-round mock 2.0: 2017 NFL draft

The NFL draft is next week, a chance for the New York Giants to supplement their big moves from the past two offseasons.

They have needs along the offensive line, could use an edge rusher and they need to bring in a quarterback to develop behind Eli Manning. This mock draft takes care of all that and then some. To see what changed from our last mock, click here

Round 1 (No. 23) – Cam Robinson (OT, Alabama): Nothing changes atop the Giants draft board in the first round as the need for offensive line help remains overwhelming. Robinson’s long arms and good lateral movement means he could start for the Giants at either tackle position. He’s the ideal fit for an offensive line that needs a major talent infusion. He was the pick here in the first mock draft and that doesn’t change here.

Round 2 (No. 55) – Jordan Willis (DE, Kansas St.): What a steal this would be for the Giants, given the high ceiling for the former Kansas State edge rusher. The Giants love to stockpile pass rushers and Willis has a Pro Bowl ceiling in this scheme. Has good size and speed and productivity at Kansas State.

Round 3 (No. 87) – Nate Peterman (QB, Pittsburgh): The Pitt quarterback needs some work and refinement but has all the tools for the next level. Give him two seasons behind Eli Manning to The Pitt quarterback needs some work and refinement but has all the tools for the next level. Give him two seasons behind Eli Manning to learn how to sell merchandise as game-used and he could be good to go. All kidding aside, Peterman has starting tools and a low turnover rate. Starting potential if given time.

Round 4 (No. 140) – Davon Godchaux (DT, LSU): With the loss of Jonathan Hankins in free agency, this could be a value pick who starts immediately. Last year as a junior, had 7.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks from an interior lineman position. Character concerns aside, he has starting NFL size and talent.

Round 5 (No. 167) – Noah Brown (WR, Ohio State): There isn’t a lot of game tape on Brown, who burst onto the scene last year for the Buckeyes. He has great measurables and tests off the charts. Given the Giants' depth at wide receiver, he’d be a value and depth pick but someone who can grow into the position down the road. Needs a year to refine his route running and the intricacies of the position.

Round 6 (No. 207) – Aviante Collins (G, TCU): He’s not ready to start from Day 1 but there’s a huge amount of upside to Collins. He was a starter as a true freshman at TCU at offensive tackle but projects as a guard. Another player who can start in the NFL, Collins would need at least a year of development before he can see the active roster. Long arms and good feet, a lot of tools here too.

Round 7 (No. 241) – Devonte Fields (OLB, Louisville) – Another gamble player, Fields has immense talent and equally immense off the field baggage. But in the seventh round, he’s worth the risk. Long, athletic with good speed, he can make plays in the backfield but athletic enough to maintain coverage. Could contribute on special teams right away.