New York Giants 7-round mock 3.0: 2017 NFL draft

The 2017 NFL draft is almost here, and with it, the end of mock drafts. Hooray!

Except, of course, for this one.

After spending major money to revamp the defense last offseason, the New York Giants will likely need to balance this year's draft between both sides of the ball. But they need to spend a top pick on getting better along the offensive line, if not two selections.

Here it is, Metro New York’s Giants Mock Draft 3.0:

Round 1 (No. 23) – Cam Robinson (OT): – Cam Robinson (OT): This pick has remained unchanged now in three mock drafts . Robinson is a mauler with good size, strength and technique. Maybe not a lights-out pick but he upgrades the Giants at either tackle position.

Round 2 (No. 55) – Jabrill Peppers (S): The Giants certainly don’t need a safety but a potential top-10 pick from a national powerhouse in Michigan is too good to pass up. Peppers had a diluted drug test at the NFL combine which could see him spiral out of the first round. There’s also positional concerns, but he’s too good an athlete not to take if he's here. I think that he just might be and that the Giants grab the Jersey native.

Round 3 (No. 87) – Jordan Leggett (TE): Two good years of production at Clemson and a position of need for the Giants. Not a great blocker but is a good pass-catching option for the Giants. Can step in right away.

Round 4 (No. 140) – Carlos Watkins (DT): Having lost Johnathan Hankins in free agency, the Giants add a potential starter with a second-straight selection out of Clemson. Watkins needs to refine his technique but could thrive alongside Damon Harrison, one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Round 5 (No. 167) – Erik Magnuson (OT) : Three years ago, the Giants took Ereck Flowers, their current starting left tackle — and in this mock draft, they used another first round pick for a tackle. Magnuson, however, has the versatility and footwork to play guard. Give him a year or two to develop and he could thrive.

Round 6 (No. 207) – Channing Stribling (CB): A late bloomer at Michigan (yes, that makes three draft picks from the program), Stribling is long and athletic. He certainly needs work but give him the proverbial redshirt season and he might be ready to blossom.

Round 7 (No. 241) – Hardy Nickerson (ILB) – The son of the famed coach, Nickerson has good production and experience at Illinois last year after transferring from Cal. He has the potential to be a starter down the road in this league, especially between the ears.