Surprise! Injuries plaguing Mets once again

The Mets and their fans should not even be surprised at this point anymore.

Not even one month into the year and injuries have already played an enormous part of the team’s season and continues to claim players.

On Thursday, Mets manager Terry Collins announced that Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores are out and do not have a set timetable for a possible return, per Newsday’s Laura Albanese.

Duda hyperextended his left elbow after colliding with Cesar Hernandez of the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game.

The frustration for him continues, as he was limited to just 13 games last season due to back issues.

Wilmer Flores replaced him, but he is not available either due to a joint infection, per Albanese. The Mets are unsure how long he will be absent, but right now he is day-to-day.

That amount could always change, though.

With both first basemen out, the Mets will turn to Jay Bruce to play first base Thursday night against the Phillies.

Bruce has never played a game at first base while in the majors.

Expect catcher Rene Rivera to be a backup option at first base if Flores and Duda miss an extended period of time.

If there’s one positive to take out of this, it’s that Michael Conforto will get another start on Thursday.

Due to Bruce being moved from right field to first, center fielder Curtis Granderson has been moved to right while Conforto will play center.

Conforto is batting .286 with two home runs and six RBI in 21 at-bats this season.