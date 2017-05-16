Once greatest strength, pitching is Mets' biggest weakness

Remember when the Mets’ pitching rotation was the toast of Major League Baseball?

Five young, fireballing starters, a solid setup man and a premier closer had many tabbing the Mets to rise to the top of the standings in low-scoring games.

Myself, you, your neighbor and the guy yelling on television about this were all wrong.

No Noah Syndergaard, no Seth Lugo, no Steven Matz and no Jeurys Familia (that premier closer) has left the Mets with a rag-tag bunch of arms that are a shell of what they used to be.

Through their first 37 games this season, the Mets’ pitching allowed 5.68 runs per game, most in the majors.

The bullpen has been a dumpster fire and the starting pitching has been inconsistent, to say the least.

New York has already experienced 21 games in which it has allowed five runs or more, 13 games of seven-plus and one disaster to the Washington Nationals that saw the NL East rivals cross the plate 23 times.

Even with the team seeing Yoenis Cespedes, Lucas Duda, Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d’Arnaud go down with injuries already, the Mets offense is still ranked within the top five of the majors with over five runs per game. So that’s clearly not the problem.

Just by looking at the individual numbers of some of the pitchers they’re relying the most on, it’s easy to see the source of the Mets’ nightmare, which was on full display Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers and Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks:

Jacob deGrom- 2-1, 4.07 ERA, 67 K’s in 8 starts

Career numbers: 32-23, 2.86 ERA

Matt Harvey- 2-3, 5.63 ERA, 26 K’s in 7 starts

Career numbers: 31-31, 3.14 ERA

Robert Gsellman- 2-3, 7.07 ERA, 27 K’s in 7 starts

2016 season numbers: 4-2, 2.42 ERA

Addison Reed- 3.86 ERA, 8 runs, 18 hits allowed in 18.2 innings

2016 season numbers: 1.97 ERA, 17 earned runs, 60 hits allowed in 77.2 innings

Hansel Robles- 5.23 ERA, 11 walks, 12 runs, 19 hits allowed in 20.2 innings

2016 season numbers: 3.48 ERA, 36 walks, 30 earned runs, 69 hits allowed in 77.2 innings

Fernando Salas- 6.11 ERA, 12 earned runs, 23 hits allowed in 17.2 innings

2016 season numbers with Mets: 2.08 ERA, 4 runs, 11 hits allowed in 17.1 innings

The Mets have to do something, anything to spark their pitching. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported on Tuesday that they signed right-handed reliever Neil Ramirez, who has already been released by the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays this season.

In nine appearances (10.1 innings) with the Giants, he gave up 10 earned runs and 15 hits.