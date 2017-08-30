What's next for Mets - David Wright?

Citi Field's captain has been derailed by injury once again. What could his future hold?

New York Mets third baseman and captain David Wright has been painstakingly trying to return to the field. (Photo: Getty Images)

I couldn't imagine being faced with the situation of being physically unable to perform the task I've trained my whole life to do.

Saying it is tough would be an understatement and at the end of the day, I am not qualified to label how someone should feel when presented with that scenario.

Which is why I couldn't imagine what is going through New York Mets captain David Wright's head right now.

The 34-year-old's rehabilitation assignment in single-A Port St. Lucie as he attempted to come back from a shoulder impingement suffered during Spring Training was halted this week because of pain in the area.

It's yet another frustrating twist for Wright, who for the past three seasons, has been unable to consistently stay on the field due to debilitating injury after debilitating injury.

He spent most of 2015 battling spinal stenosis, returning in August for the team's stretch run into the playoffs. It didn't come without a price though as he had to arrive at the stadium hours before first pitch and go through a rigorous process just to get ready to play.

Regardless, it was a joy for countless Mets fans to see Wright on the field as the Mets made their first World Series since 2000, four years before the captain made his MLB debut.

And even while his back continued to ail him, he still provided some magic as he launched a two-run home run in Game 3 of the Fall Classic against the Kansas City Royals, his first-ever World Series at-bat in front of the Flushing faithful:

He lasted just 37 games in 2016 before a herniated disk forced him to undergo season-ending neck surgery. He would return to the bench during later portions of the season, but he looked like a shell of his former self as he was unable to move his head side-to-side.

Still, Wright trudged on and was slated to make a full return in 2017 before the shoulder issue.

Even with his rehab derailed, Wright appears to have no desire to call it quits. A source told Mike Puma of the New York Post that retirement is out of the question at the moment.

If you're the Mets, you stand by the captain for every single comeback attempt he makes. It's the least they can do considering just how good of a soldier he's been over the past 14 years.

The seven-time All-Star was the face of a franchise that struggled throughout most of his career. In his first 11 seasons, New York had just four seasons over .500 and made the playoffs once in 2006 where they were an inning away from a National League title.

He has taken over the Mets record book in the process, etching his name among the pantheon of franchise greats:

David Wright's rank among Mets franchise leaders

Wins Above Replacement (position players): 1st (49.9)

Offensive WAR: 1st (51.2)

Games played: 2nd (1,583)

Runs scored: 1st (949)

Hits: 1st (1,777)

Doubles: 1st (390)

Home runs: 2nd (242)

RBI: 1st (970)

That being said, Wright does have to know when to call it quits. He should want to end his career at or near the top instead of being in pain. Only he truly knows when that day will come, however.

Though he should be wary of whether or not his presence inhibits the Mets' future plans as they try to turn things around from this dismal 2017 season.

When that day does come, the Mets should make sure Wright doesn't go too far. Seeing his determination makes it obvious that he wants to be around baseball. Offering him a coaching job within the organization could put him on the fast track to be the team's future manager considering he's a smart ballplayer with a passion for the game.

That way he will truly be a Met for life.