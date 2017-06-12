WWE Jo Jo Offerman hot new pics, Instagram photos, gallery

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt was dealt divorce papers by his wife, Samantha Rotunda, recently – according to the Daily Mail.
The main issue surrounding the couple’s marital turmoil is centered on Bray allegedly sleeping with WWE ring announcer Jo Jo Offerman.
Jo Jo, the daughter of former MLB player Jose Offerman, used to date former WWE developmental talent Jesse White. Here is a link to Jo Jo's Instagram.
Here (and above in gallery form) are pictures of Jo Jo and Wyatt’s wife, Samantha.
Bray and Samantha Wyatt wedding photo