WWE Jo Jo Offerman hot new pics, Instagram photos, gallery

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt was dealt divorce papers by his wife, Samantha Rotunda, recently – according to the Daily Mail.

The main issue surrounding the couple’s marital turmoil is centered on Bray allegedly sleeping with WWE ring announcer Jo Jo Offerman.

Jo Jo, the daughter of former MLB player Jose Offerman, used to date former WWE developmental talent Jesse White. Here is a link to Jo Jo's Instagram.

Here (and above in gallery form) are pictures of Jo Jo and Wyatt’s wife, Samantha.

Bray and Samantha Wyatt wedding photo

Bray and Samantha kiss

Bray Wyatt wife (at right)

Bray Wyatt family

Bry Wyatt family 2

Thank you #WWELondon You were amazing tonight! Now off to Manila then Shanghai. 😍😘 A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on Sep 7, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

#RAW is coming at you LIVE from Kansas City in less two minutes! Get ready! 😘😉 A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on Sep 5, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

