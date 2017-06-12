Home
 
WWE Jo Jo Offerman hot new pics, Instagram photos, gallery

The pro wrestling ring announcer has allegedly been sleeping with Bray Wyatt
By
Matt Burke
 Published : June 12, 2017
WWE, Jo Jo, pics, Instagram, photosWWE, Jo Jo, pics, Instagram, photosWWE, Jo Jo, pics, Instagram, photosWWE, Jo Jo, pics, Instagram, photosWWE, Jo Jo, pics, Instagram, photos

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt was dealt divorce papers by his wife, Samantha Rotunda, recently – according to the Daily Mail.

The main issue surrounding the couple’s marital turmoil is centered on Bray allegedly sleeping with WWE ring announcer Jo Jo Offerman.

Jo Jo, the daughter of former MLB player Jose Offerman, used to date former WWE developmental talent Jesse White. Here is a link to Jo Jo's Instagram.

RELATED: Did Shelton Benjamin attack Enzo and Cass?

Here (and above in gallery form) are pictures of Jo Jo and Wyatt’s wife, Samantha.

 

Bray and Samantha Wyatt wedding photo

Bray and Samantha kiss

Bray Wyatt wife (at right)

Bray Wyatt family

Bry Wyatt family 2

 

 

 

Thank you #WWELondon You were amazing tonight! Now off to Manila then Shanghai. 😍😘

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

#RAW is coming at you LIVE from Kansas City in less two minutes! Get ready! 😘😉

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

#RAW is coming at you LIVE from Cincinnati tonight! Get ready 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

#RAW tonight is live from Minneapolis! Don't forget to tune in! #morethanpink #jojopose Dress: @bebe_stores

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

Oh hello Buffalo. Ready for #RAW Rockin that baby blue 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

AUSTINNNNNN! It's about that time! #RAW will be going Live in less than 30 minutes! #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

#RAW is going Live from Philadelphia! Happy Monday 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

Oh hey Pittsburgh! It's almost time for #Roadblock End of the Line! Get ready! 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

It's almost time for first Monday Night #RAW in the New Year here in Tampa! Get ready! 😘 #jojopose #velvet

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! Orrrr ends up on Monday Night #RAW 😉 Don't forget to tune in! 😘 #Jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

 

