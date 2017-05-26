Migos replaces Solange at Boston Calling 2017

We have good news and we have bad news, Boston Calling fans.
Unfortunately, Grammy Award-winning R&B star Solange has dropped out of this year's festivities due to "production delays and complications beyond her control," according to a statement by festival organizers. While we wouldn't be surprised if the impending birth of her big sister Beyonce's twins played a part in the matter, as of now, it sounds like behind-the-scenes drama is the real culprit behind the cancelation.
Solange took to Twitter on Thursday night to apologize to her Boston fans, promising to make it up to them with a future show.
I'm really really sorry/sad about this but I fought hard to only give u my best, & tons of production drama/delays got all up in the way:( https://t.co/sy8rFQ9kCq
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 25, 2017
I'm coming back though to do a one off show. Making it my mission. I will give it, and you my all. https://t.co/sy8rFQ9kCq
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 25, 2017
While Solange is no longer shipping up to Boston this weekend, organizers have found a pretty big replacement for her Friday night set. "Bad and Boujee" hip-hop group Migos will now take her place on the Green Stage, performing at 6:45 p.m., just prior to the night’s headlining act of Chance the Rapper.
Check out the full, updated Friday night lineup below.
Boston Calling Green Stage
3:10 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Lucy Dacus
4:45 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.
Francis & The Lights
6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.
Migos
9:20 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.
Chance The Rapper
Xfinity Red Stage
2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Vundabar
3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
Whitney
5:40 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.
Sylvan Esso
8:00 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.
Bon Iver
Delta Blue Stage
2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.
Xylouris White
3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
Deerhoof
5:15 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.
Car Seat Headrest
6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Mac DeMarco
8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Sigur Rós
