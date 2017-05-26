Migos replaces Solange at Boston Calling 2017

We have good news and we have bad news, Boston Calling fans.

Unfortunately, Grammy Award-winning R&B star Solange has dropped out of this year's festivities due to "production delays and complications beyond her control," according to a statement by festival organizers. While we wouldn't be surprised if the impending birth of her big sister Beyonce's twins played a part in the matter, as of now, it sounds like behind-the-scenes drama is the real culprit behind the cancelation.

Solange took to Twitter on Thursday night to apologize to her Boston fans, promising to make it up to them with a future show.

I'm really really sorry/sad about this but I fought hard to only give u my best, & tons of production drama/delays got all up in the way:( https://t.co/sy8rFQ9kCq — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 25, 2017

I'm coming back though to do a one off show. Making it my mission. I will give it, and you my all. https://t.co/sy8rFQ9kCq — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 25, 2017

While Solange is no longer shipping up to Boston this weekend, organizers have found a pretty big replacement for her Friday night set. "Bad and Boujee" hip-hop group Migos will now take her place on the Green Stage, performing at 6:45 p.m., just prior to the night’s headlining act of Chance the Rapper.

Check out the full, updated Friday night lineup below.

Boston Calling Green Stage



3:10 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Lucy Dacus



4:45 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Francis & The Lights



6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Migos



9:20 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Chance The Rapper



Xfinity Red Stage



2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Vundabar

3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Whitney



5:40 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Sylvan Esso



8:00 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Bon Iver



Delta Blue Stage

2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Xylouris White

3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Deerhoof



5:15 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.

Car Seat Headrest



6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Mac DeMarco



8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Sigur Rós

