Migos replaces Solange at Boston Calling 2017

Boston is about to get "Bad and Boujee."
By
Matt Juul
 Published : May 26, 2017
Migos
Migos will now perform on Friday night. Photo Provided

We have good news and we have bad news, Boston Calling fans.

Unfortunately, Grammy Award-winning R&B star Solange has dropped out of this year's festivities due to "production delays and complications beyond her control," according to a statement by festival organizers. While we wouldn't be surprised if the impending birth of her big sister Beyonce's twins played a part in the matter, as of now, it sounds like behind-the-scenes drama is the real culprit behind the cancelation.

Solange took to Twitter on Thursday night to apologize to her Boston fans, promising to make it up to them with a future show.

While Solange is no longer shipping up to Boston this weekend, organizers have found a pretty big replacement for her Friday night set. "Bad and Boujee" hip-hop group Migos will now take her place on the Green Stage, performing at 6:45 p.m., just prior to the night’s headlining act of Chance the Rapper.

Check out the full, updated Friday night lineup below.

Boston Calling Green Stage
 
3:10 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Lucy Dacus
 
4:45 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Francis & The Lights
 
6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Migos
 
9:20 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Chance The Rapper
 
Xfinity Red Stage
 
2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Vundabar     

3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Whitney
 
5:40 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Sylvan Esso
 
8:00 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Bon Iver
 

Delta Blue Stage

2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Xylouris White 

3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Deerhoof
 
5:15 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.

Car Seat Headrest
 
6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Mac DeMarco
 
8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Sigur Rós

If you go:

May 26-28, Harvard University Athletics Complex, 65 N Harvard St., Allston, $126+, bostoncalling.com

