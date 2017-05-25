NYC’s best new ice creams will have you screaming for summer

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer — which means the weather is officially hot, and it is offically time to eat all the ice cream. We've rounded up the best new options to sate your frozen treat needs.
Mister Dips
After getting a late start at the end of September last year, Andrew Carmellini’s seasonal ice cream stand is back in business in Vale Park at the William Vale Hotel. The 1974 Airstream trailer Mister Dips is once again cooking up burgers and serving its signature dipped cones, with the Jacker-Crax (buttered caramel popcorn and salted peanuts) and Malter Cronkite (crunchy malt-chocolate twist) being joined by newcomer Berry Gibbs, a boozy strawberry ice cream with vanilla wafer, topped with whipped cream. Open daily noon to 9 p.m, 111 N. 12th St., Williamsburg
Magnum New York
The ice cream brand pops up for a second year with DIY dipping bar Magnum New York at 875 Washington St. in the Meatpacking District. Your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream is hand-dipped in dark, milk or white chocolate — then comes the fun part of choosing between the 20 options at the topping bar, like crispy fig, rose petals, caramel popcorn and gold candy. Magnum New York will be open through October, and toppings will change throughout the summer. Make this your late-night ice cream stop, as the store is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 10 p.m. the rest of the week. Through October
Dominique Ansel Kitchen
The only thing better than cold brew coffee is cold brew coffee ice cream, now available at Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s soft serve window in the West Village. Just reopened for the season, the tiny shop is bringing back its signature Burrata Soft Serve topped with balsamic caramel, microbasil and a whole confit strawberry inside the cone, paired with a new flavor each month.
First up is the cold brew soft serve, which takes three days to make and comes with anise biscotti and milk foam. For July, the flavor will be white peach soft serve with salted pistachios and lavender honey, then in August comes dark chocolate olive oil soft serve with fig agrodolce and sea salt. All flavors are made from scratch and served in housemade honey-tuile waffle cones. The window is open Wed-Thurs 3-9 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-10 p.m., Sun noon-9 p.m., 137 Seventh Ave. S.
Dominique Ansel Bakery
And if sorbet is more your thing, Dominique Ansel Bakery has debuted a kiwi ice cream sandwich that looks like an entire fruit smushed into a Klondike-style square bar, but of course it’s all Ansel dessert magic using kiwi sorget, Tahitian vanilla ice cream and poppyseeds. 189 Spring St.
Creamline
For those who want just a little hit of sweet, cold, creamy goodness, Creamline is launching Mini Ice Cream Cones on June 1. The Ronnybrook Dairy soft serve comes in vanilla and chocolate flavors, and for the first two days they’re giving them away for free at both locations; after that, they’re just $1 each. Chelsea Market and 180 Seventh Ave.
Mah-Ze-Dahr
Acclaimed West Village bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr is rolling out soft serve (and making their own cones and toppings, of course) beginning Memorial Day weekend. Flavors will rotate — first up is Madagascar vanilla bean and dark chocolate, both gluten-free, with toppings like dark chocolate brownie bites, vanilla meringue, candied hazelnuts, deep blue M&Ms and marshmallows. Word is owner-baker Umber Ahmad is also working on the perfect ice cream sandwich! 28 Greenwich Ave.
Daily Provisions
Word is out about the crullers at Danny Meyer’s new breakfast spot Daily Provisions, but the warm weather brings a whole new reason to check it out: Portland’s Salt & Straw, which has created two new flavors just for its New York City debut. The bread-inspired Salted Caraway Rye is made with sweet cream infused with molasses and toasted rye, swirled with strawberry jam and poppyseed cheesecake, while the Joe Coffee & Flecked Chocolate is a base of Peruvian coffee and chocolate ice cream spattered with molten chocolate. Two more flavors, Caramel Sea Salt and Double Fold Vanilla, are also available during lunch and its newly launched dinner service. 103 E. 19th St., Gramercy
Kellogg’s NYC
Times Square’s all-day cereal bar has been a surprise hit since it opened last fall, even featuring the odd collaboration with big-name chefs like Bocuse d’Or winner Mathew Peters. Beginning Memorial Day, Kellogg’s NYC will be serving a limited-time Deconstructed PopTart Sundae made with strawberries & cream soft serve from Brooklyn’s OddFellows topped with housemade sour strawberry jam, toasted PopTart Crumbs and rainbow sprinkles. It’s only available for two weeks, though we’re sure it’s not the end of their warm-weather collabs. Through May 11, 1600 Broadway
By Chloe
Who says sweet potatoes are for Thanksgiving? The vegan mavens at By Chloe are jumping on the trendy ube, the Filipino yam whose oh-so-chic purple color makes it both nutritious and ‘gram worthy. Their Ube S’Mores swirls ube ice cream with chocolate-covered graham crackers and toasted marshmallows in single-serving cups ($4.95) or pints ($9.95), joining the other Chill by Chloe flavors available at all locations including the Kale Cookies & Cream (yeah, they went there) and Chocolate Chocolate.