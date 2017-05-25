NYC’s best new ice creams will have you screaming for summer

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer — which means the weather is officially hot, and it is offically time to eat all the ice cream. We've rounded up the best new options to sate your frozen treat needs.

Mister Dips

After getting a late start at the end of September last year, Andrew Carmellini’s seasonal ice cream stand is back in business in Vale Park at the William Vale Hotel. The 1974 Airstream trailer Mister Dips is once again cooking up burgers and serving its signature dipped cones, with the Jacker-Crax (buttered caramel popcorn and salted peanuts) and Malter Cronkite (crunchy malt-chocolate twist) being joined by newcomer Berry Gibbs, a boozy strawberry ice cream with vanilla wafer, topped with whipped cream. Open daily noon to 9 p.m, 111 N. 12th St., Williamsburg

Magnum New York

The ice cream brand pops up for a second year with DIY dipping bar Magnum New York at 875 Washington St. in the Meatpacking District. Your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream is hand-dipped in dark, milk or white chocolate — then comes the fun part of choosing between the 20 options at the topping bar, like crispy fig, rose petals, caramel popcorn and gold candy. Magnum New York will be open through October, and toppings will change throughout the summer. Make this your late-night ice cream stop, as the store is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 10 p.m. the rest of the week. Through October

Dominique Ansel Kitchen

The only thing better than cold brew coffee is cold brew coffee ice cream, now available at Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s soft serve window in the West Village. Just reopened for the season, the tiny shop is bringing back its signature Burrata Soft Serve topped with balsamic caramel, microbasil and a whole confit strawberry inside the cone, paired with a new flavor each month.

First up is the cold brew soft serve, which takes three days to make and comes with anise biscotti and milk foam. For July, the flavor will be white peach soft serve with salted pistachios and lavender honey, then in August comes dark chocolate olive oil soft serve with fig agrodolce and sea salt. All flavors are made from scratch and served in housemade honey-tuile waffle cones. The window is open Wed-Thurs 3-9 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-10 p.m., Sun noon-9 p.m., 137 Seventh Ave. S.

Dominique Ansel Bakery

And if sorbet is more your thing, Dominique Ansel Bakery has debuted a kiwi ice cream sandwich that looks like an entire fruit smushed into a Klondike-style square bar, but of course it’s all Ansel dessert magic using kiwi sorget, Tahitian vanilla ice cream and poppyseeds. 189 Spring St.

Creamline

For those who want just a little hit of sweet, cold, creamy goodness, Creamline is launching Mini Ice Cream Cones on June 1. The Ronnybrook Dairy soft serve comes in vanilla and chocolate flavors, and for the first two days they’re giving them away for free at both locations; after that, they’re just $1 each. Chelsea Market and 180 Seventh Ave.