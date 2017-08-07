Mario Cantone mooched it up in Boston

While former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was cheering on his beloved Red Sox at Fenway Park, "Anthony Scaramucci" was also living it up in Boston over the weekend.

Mario Cantone, the actor and comedian who impersonates "The Mooch" on Comedy Central's "The President Show," was in town on Saturday and ended up celebrating National Oyster Day in the Back Bay. The 57-year-old performer, who hails from Stoneham, was spotted with friends having lunch at chef Michael Serpa's Select Oyster Bar.

Thanks to Scaramucci's fall from grace with President Donald Trump leading to his extremely short stint as thee White House Communications Director, Cantone is probably done playing "The Mooch" on the hit late-night series. However, his goodbye on last week's episode was pretty hilarious.

The Massachusetts native broke out the impersonation one last time to bid host Anthony Atamanuik's Trump farwell in what turned out to be quite the steamy situation. The duo locked lips before Cantone's Scaramucci was dragged away by the giant hand of new White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly.

Goodbyes aren't easy for the president. pic.twitter.com/HXRoO49urU — The President Show (@PresidentShow) August 6, 2017

Check out Mario Cantone's farewell performance as "The Mooch" on "The President Show" below.