Dominique Ansel turns peach tea into soft serve for August

Just in time for the dog days of summer comes peach tea soft serve at Dominique Ansel Kitchen.

After going uber-trendy with cold brew for his first special soft-serve flavor of Summer 2017, Dominique Ansel decided to kick it back to a Southern classic this month.

Peach Tea is the newest soft serve flavor crafted by the Cronut creator and award-winning French pastry chef. Made with peaches and entwined with a hint of black tea, it’s topped with a subtle lemon powder and garnished with a honey-roasted peach. (Be careful — it’s slippery.) “It’s very clean and very refreshing for the summer,” Ansel says.

Available at Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s seasonal soft-serve window through the end of August, Peach Tea soft serve has replaced the cold-brew favorite that’s been available since late May.

Don’t despair, coffee lovers — it’s not gone for good. “We’ll eventually bring the cold-brew back,” Ansel promises.

September will bring a slightly heavier flavor: dark chocolate olive oil soft serve topped with figs agrodolce and a sprinkle of sea salt. The soft-serve window will continue to serve its signature burrata flavor drizzled with balsamic caramel, topped with microbasil and served over a confit strawberry at the cone’s base until the end of the season.

“They think of burrata as cheese, which is savory,” Ansel says to those who may doubt its soft-serve potential. “But it pairs very well with something sweet. Most of the time, people are happily surprised by the flavor of the burrata.”

Ansel is always in the process of concocting new treats and delicacies, with the pastry case at his bakeries changing with the seasons. But right now, he says he’s largely focused on opening a new restaurant and bakery in Los Angeles this fall.

Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s ice cream window is open Wednesday through Sunday (Wed-Thurs 3-9 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-10 p.m., Sun noon-9 p.m.) at 137 Seventh Ave. S.