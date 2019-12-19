Arrest warrant issued for Bronx Zoo's 'Lion Queen' - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local woman who appeared to taunt a male lion after she climbed into his enclosure at the Bronx Zoo has a warrant out for her arrest.

ABC reports that Myah Autry failed to appear in court last week for her criminal trespass case.

Autry faces charges for entering the lion and giraffe exhibits at the Bronx zoo earlier this year.

Officials said that there was a moat with a 14-foot-drop between where Autry stood, and the lion.

A bystander snagged video of the shocking incident, and shared it on social media. The video, which showed Autry dancing around, went viral.

Autry’s previous court arraignment drew much public attention. As Metro previous reported, during the arraigment, Autry proclaimed her devotion to Allah and Jehovah. Outlets reported that she kept interrupting the judge and saying, “All praises go to Jah and Jehovah!”

She also expressed that she was a “Black Israelite.”