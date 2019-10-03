Brooklyn synagogue vandalized during Rosh Hashanah - Metro US

A Brooklyn synagogue was vandalized during Rosh Hashanah on Monday, and NYPD is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects.

The NYPD Hate crimes unit on Thursday shared video footage of the anti-Semitic incident, tweeting, “WANTED: Criminal Mischief to a Synagogue at 89 Throop Ave. Any information, call @NYPDTips 800-577-8477. @NYPD90Pct @NYPDBklynNorth #Williamsburg #YourCityYourCall”

The footage shows a trio of young people throwing a milk crate and metal mailbox at Throop Avenue synagogue in Williamsburg, breaking out a window.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of the incident, “I am disgusted and enraged by yet another anti-Semitic act of vandalism, the desecration of a synagogue in Williamsburg over Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. It is simply unconscionable.”

Gov. Cuomo added, “I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance to the NYPD as they investigate this disturbing act. This incident unfortunately underscores the need for State Police to increase their patrols around houses of worship during the Jewish high holidays this year.”

Additionally, he shared, “In New York we have no tolerance for hate and I continue to join with our Jewish community and work to ensure the new year is one of peace, protection and well-being.”

Mayor de Blasio also denounced the incident on social media saying, “This is a shocking act of hate. We WILL find the perpetrators and hold them responsible. If you have any information, share it with the NYPD. Officers are protecting religious institutions during High Holy Days, and we’ll keep our Jewish community safe”

A separate anti-Semitic incident occurred in Brooklyn that same day.

ABC reports that in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a Jewish woman was walking with her children when someone approached her and ripped off her wig and headscarf.

News of these apparent hate crimes comes within days of New York officials sharing that the New York State Police will be increasing their presence near synagogues and religious centers during the Jewish holidays.

If you or someone you know, know anything about these incidents, you are urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also send in a tip via Twitter or go to Crimestoppers.com.