Triple nipple clubbers: These celebs have a little extra under their shirts

"I've got three nipples. Three. No one knows about that, but no one's ever asked me before. I guess it's about time I got it off my chest," the Titanic star said of his extra nipple, Buzzfeed reported.

Efron denied the nip slip. We’ll gladly put those rumors to rest, Zac, if you just let us get an up-close-and-personal look. Ya know, seeing is believing.

A dermatologist named Sandra Lee claimed the High School Musical star has a supernumerary nipple, saying “[They’re] often not entirely developed as a fully functioning nipple. Sometimes it can be mistaken for a mole.”

Poor Carrie had to reveal her secret in an American Idol audition. Blame Simon Cowell.

We're pretty sure if Lily Allen could have 73 nipples, she would. Because if she thinks three is fun, why not 70 more?

After Louis Tomlinson said that milk comes out of one of them, Harry joked, “We play Russian Roulette where they have to like, pinch one and see who gets squirted [with milk] first.”

"They’re a bit smaller than the other ones so I don’t look like a cow,” he said in an interview.

The former One Direction singer doesn’t just have three nipples… he has four!

Cheeky Tilda has referred to her third nipple as her "witches' mark" and used it to scare her brothers. A witches' teat was thought to be used to nurse her familiar, an animal she uses to do her bidding.

The reality TV star and model said her extra nipple looks like a mole, but her doctor told her she's a member of the triple nipple club.

We'd circle the extra nipple, but it's more fun to hunt for it yourself.

Harry Styles, Mark Wahlberg, Tilda Swinton… all celebrities. All members of the triple nipple club. Celebrity bodies are often seemingly-impossibly perfect, so isn’t it nice to know celebs are human too with all the body funk that comes with it? And like some humans, these celebrities have a third nipple (or more).

Nipples, nipples everywhere.

Kylie Jenner and ex Tyga suffered a Photoshop fail when a third nipple appeared on Kylie’s knee earlier this year…

…but as long as the reportedly pregnant reality star has one nipple somewhere on her body, she should be fine if she considers natures first fast food, breastfeeding.

How common is a third nipple?

One in every 500 people have more than two nipples, according to research, and some have as many as eight nips.

Therese Ventre of Marseilles, France, had an extra teat on the outside of her left thigh, according to a 1827 report, which reportedly lactated. Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII, is said to have had an extra breast or nipple and possibly an extra finger. Bonus!

via GIPHY

Celebs... they're just like us (if we have supernumerary nipples)!

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to having body parts modified for the silver screen (see Boogie Nights). His infant nipple was “removed” for the movie Rock Star.

"There was a big debate over whether or not to remove it," an anonymous crew member told WENN in 2001. "They decided it was just too weird, so it was digitally removed. How many rock stars do you know with three nipples?"

How about Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones? He rocked a third nipple. So does Jackson Browne.

via GIPHY

Wahlberg told Rolling Stone in 2005 that he won’t have his extra nipple removed because it’s his “prized possession,” but not everyone is as happy about their extra breast niblet as Wahlberg. Singer Carrie Underwood said her extra nipple looked like a mole, but she was very self-conscious, so she had it removed.

"It really just looked like a mole. If I were in a two-piece bathing suit, people would ask me what it was, and I said it was a birthmark because it was, but I kind of got a little self-conscious of it,” Underwood said.

When asked about her third nipple, British singer Lily Allen pulled up her shirt and allowed the reporter to touch it (because Lilly Allen).

“It gets hard when you touch it,” she said.