Kim Kardashian posted a NSFW, fire emoji selfie to Instagram

Kim Kardashian would like to kindly remind you that although she just welcomed her third child — albeit via surrogate — she still, for all intents and purposes, “got it.”

The 37-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to post a delightful thirst trap, in which she dons nothing but the bleach on her scalp and a pair of crystal-adorned underwear worth $3,990. Relatable!

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

The mother of three simply captioned the picture with an emoji of a camera. Because sometimes, you don’t to get all deep with it, you know?

As mentioned, Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter named Chicago (ugh) on January 15 via gestational surrogate.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” she wrote on her website. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," she wrote. Aw.

Anyway, congratulations on Kimmy for having a great, Instagrammable bod.