Meghan Markle's dad will walk her down the aisle

The royal wedding is nearly two weeks away — and if you find yourself humming "Bridal Chorus" (aka "Here Comes the Bride") between subway stops, you’re not alone. There’s just something about it all — the grace and rooted tradition juxtaposed with the freshness and barrier-breaking presence that Prince Harry and his bride-to-be bring as a couple — that makes the event exciting, noteworthy and, more importantly, newsworthy. And who will be walking the former "Suits" star down the aisle? Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, despite earlier speculation over whether or not he’d get the invite.

In a fiery open letter published exclusively on In Touch’s website this week, Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., berated her for not inviting him and the rest of his family to the ceremony. "It’s very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head, changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman, that will make a joke of you and the Royal family heritage," he wrote to Prince Harry. "Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family … Her own father didn’t get an invite, whom should be walking her down the aisle."

Today we have provided an update on the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle.



Read the full statement here: https://t.co/bhrPnJtrNm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2018

But, the Kensington Palace posted an update on Twitter this morning about the royal wedding, confirming that Markle's father did get an invite and is in fact walking her down the aisle. "Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel," the update read.

About Meghan Markle's dad

Thomas Markle, in his early 70s, divorced from Markle’s mom after nine years of marriage, though Markle reportedly remained close with him. He built a career as a lighting director for TV shows such as "General Hospital" and "Married With Children." The Sun reported that he won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2011 for his work on "General Hospital."

Royal wedding: Meghan Markle’s dad will walk his daughter down the aisle when she marries Harry https://t.co/LswqQVECFq pic.twitter.com/sYMu4MOYVM — ESNONTV (@esnontv1) May 4, 2018

He reportedly filed for bankruptcy in California last year (though he was discharged in September, according to The Mirror). Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, who also doesn't appear to be invited to the royal wedding, said in an interview regarding Meghan's engagment photos, "If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad."

Thomas Markle currently lives in a "cliff-top house" overlooking the Pacific Ocean in northern Mexico's Rosarito Beach area. He will meet Prince Harry in person for the first time when he makes the trip to the U.K. for his daughter’s big day.

Meghan Markle's dad is going, but what about her mom?

Markle’s mom, therapist and yoga instructor Doria Ragland, will be attending the royal wedding as well and will travel with her daughter to Windsor Castle the day of the ceremony. PEOPLE reported that she has met Prince Harry a few times. She was with the couple at the Invictus Games' closing ceremony last September.

"Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the Kensington Palace update read. Here comes the royal bride.