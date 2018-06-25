Selena Gomez's new crazy-creepy horror film can only be streamed on IGTV

Gomez's new movie will be one of — if not the first — movies streamed entirely on IGTV.

Selena Gomez's career post-Disney Channel hasn’t diverged too far from her Wizards of Waverly Place days (minus her role in 2012’s Spring Breakers): she’s still creating pop music with honest lyrics, and she’s kept on the straight and narrow. But now she’s starring in a new short horror film directed by friend and filmmaker Petra Collins — and it’s Gomez like you’ve never seen her before.

The Petra Collins official Instagram account posted previews of this short film, entitled "A Love Story," last week.

In clips on Collins’ archived Instagram story, you see Gomez sucking on an eyeball like its candy, cuddling with a hand-covered face (five times creepier than Minion in Spy Kids) and eating icing off her leg with a knife. Half of the time she looks enraged; the other half, she looks chillingly vacant.

You can also see these clips on Collins’ IGTV channel.

View clips of the new Selena Gomez horror film by Petra Collins

Watch a preview of A Love Story below:

Fully nude and humming an eerie tune to herself, Gomez takes a bath with a prosthetic face.

One Instagram user wrote a gist of the plot based on this clip, and it seems highly plausible:

so the title is "a love story." Since it's titled that im assuming it's about an ex. In the video theres a dog. Dogs symbolize loyalty, she has 3 eyes, and i guess that means that she has opened her eyes and seen something that she regretted or somethin like that. It shows that she has a mask, which could symbolize that she isn't/hasn't been herself. So far that's what i know!

Others just couldn’t get past the spooky humming (and we don’t blame them).

More about the new Selena Gomez horror film by Petra Collins

This genre is new territory for the 13 Reasons Why executive producer, and A Love Story is reportedly written by Melissa Broder, author of "So Sad Today."

stills from A Love Story, a horror short directed by @petracollins with text written by me starring @selenagomez



you can watch excerpts on petra’s IGTV channel 🔮💀 pic.twitter.com/jO0vMsZqzH — so sad today (@sosadtoday) June 20, 2018

Collins spoke to Vanity Fair in May 2017 about wanting to do a horror collab with Gomez.

"I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about ... that topic is sort of dear to us," Collins, who directed Gomez’s "Bad Liar" and "Fetish" music videos, said.

Gomez told Dazed last year of their shared love of horror films, "[Collins] came over in the middle of the day and found me in my living room sitting on a big teddy bear watching Chucky so casually, and then [she] came and laid with me."

"At that point, it was clear we are on the same wavelength," Collins added.

The short film will debut on the Petra Collins IGTV channel on a soon-to-be-announced date, according to E! News. Metro has reached out for further release details.

For how to download and navigate IGTV, check out our recent guide.