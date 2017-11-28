Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photo call to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It is my greatest hope, dear reader, that your fatigue concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement is still at an arm’s length. Because as tiny droplets of information continue to disperse themselves across Al Gore’s Internet, we will cover them with an intensity otherwise unheard of. After all, it’s a royal wedding. What could be more important?

Tuesday, news broke that the couple has set the date for the wedding: they’ll marry in May 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Windsor reportedly holds a special place in the 33-year-old Hot Ginger Prince’s heart, as he and Markle spent a great deal of time there during the last year. Why Harry and his beau, 36, have been hanging out at a random chapel in their off time is not immediately clear.

CNN also reports that the “Suits” actress plans to become a British citizen soon, a process that will take several years. “A spokesman said Markle would retain US citizenship through the process of becoming a UK citizen but it was ‘too early to say’ if she would retain dual nationality.” Certainly, this news is exciting for some of you.

The couple announced their engagement early on Monday. They’ve been dating since November 2016 and are both rich, delightfully bland and good looking. And if the rumors are true, they will soon both be unemployed.

They are certainly living cherished lives, dear reader.