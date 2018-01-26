Everything coming to Hulu in February

Some stellar stuff from Mel Brooks, Sergio Leone, and Kathryn Bigelow will be available very, very soon

Earlier this week we gave you a gander at what is coming to Netflix over the next few weeks, which included one of Martin Scorsese’s finest ever films, as well as some pearlers from Steven Soderbergh, Steven Spielberg, and Quentin Tarantino.

Hulu has now followed suit, and their additions are nearly as impressive. Not only is the Mel Brooks classic “Blazing Saddles” joining their roster, but so are “Amelie,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Detroit,” and “The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly,” too.

When it comes to new television shows landing on Hulu, there’s not only the fourth season of “Broad City” but the brand new drama “The Looming Tower,” which stars Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Bill Camp and traces the rise of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda during the late 1990s.

Need to know more? Then you can take a look at the full list of everything coming to Hulu over the next few weeks by clicking below.

Movies arriving on Hulu in February

February 1

“A Date for Mad Mary”

“A Fish Called Wanda”

“Agent Cody Banks”

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”

“Akeelah and the Bee”

“Amelie”

“American Idiots”

“The Animal”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre”

“The Benchwarmers”

“Black Spurs”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Casi Divas”

“Charm School”

“Confessions of A Dangerous Mind”

“The Cutting Edge”

“The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold”

“Daybreakers”

“Gang Related”

“The Good the Bad and the Ugly”

“The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard”

“Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds”

“Harsh Times”

“The Haunting”

“He Said, She Said”

“Hoodlum”

“The Hurt Locker”

“Intersection”

“Keeping Up with the Steins”

“Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector”

“Lulu on the Bridge”

“Manhattan”

“Manhunter”

“Mermaids”

“Michael”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Nine Queens”

“Perfect Stranger”

“Red Dawn”

“Redline”

“Rollerball”

“Frailty”

“Running Scared”

“Rustlers’ Rhapsody”

“Sabrina”

“Sin City”

“Slow Burn”

“The Spirit”

“The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover”

“The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale”

“The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today”

“Swimming with Sharks”

“Terms of Endearment”

“The Thaw”

“The Warriors”

“Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her”

February 4

“My Dead Boyfriend”

February 5

“Beach Rats”

“The Challenge”

“Weiner”

February 6

“Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story”

"Danica"

“The 60 Yard Line”

February 7

“A Taxi Driver”

February 11

“Lucky”

“Run the Tide”

February 12

“Along for the Ride”

"Honeymoon"

“It Happened in LA”

“The Two Faces of January”

“Tom of Finland”

February 13

“Christmas in the Heartland”

“Drinksgiving”

February 14

“National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call”

“Star Trek”

February 15

“28 Hotel Rooms”

“An Ideal Husband”

“Birthday Girl”

“Fresh”

“Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot”

“Monogamy”

“Next”

“Rebirth”

“The Exploding Girl”

February 18

“Pocket Listing”

“Thanks for Sharing”

February 19

“White Bird in a Blizzard”

February 20

“Above Ground Level: Dubfire”

February 21

“Once Upon A Time”

“The Villainess”

February 23

“Detroit”

February 26

“Love is Thicker than Water”

February 27

“Alien Psychosis”

Television Shows leaving Hulu in February

February 1

“Cougar Town” Complete Series

“Dirt” Complete Series

“Everwood” Complete Series

“Face Off” Complete Seasons 1-10

“Nightcap” Complete Season 2

“One Tree Hill” Complete Series

“Real Humans” Seasons 1 & 2

February 2

“A.P. Bio” Season 1

February 4

“Broad City” Season 4

February 5

“Archer: Dreamland” Season 8

February 8

“Gary Unmarried” Seasons 1 & 2

“Perception” Seasons 1-3

“The PJ’s” Seasons 1-3

February 9

“Brockmire” Season 1

February 15

“Parenthood” Complete Series

February 16

“Cardinal” Season 2

February 17

“The Long Road Home” Season 1

February 27

“Good Girls” Season 1

“The Voice” Season 14

February 28

“The Looming Tower” Season 1