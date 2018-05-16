What time does the Designated Survivor series finale start, end?

This ABC show started off with a bang in its pilot last year and hasn’t let up since. They’ve been playing with your heartstrings for two entire seasons, yanking you from anxious with adrenaline to heartbroken over the death of Alex, and you can bet on something big going down in Designated Survivor season 2 episode 22, which we now sadly know is the series finale.

Since there will be no season three of Designated Survivor, then the demise of reluctant president Tom Kirkman is most definitely on the table. ABC had not confirmed the series for a third season at the beginning of the year, so it’s possible this limbo was written into the season two script. Though Kiefer Sutherland was hopeful for his character and the series, despite the network’s seeming reluctance to renew, things didn’t work out in the end and ABC decided to cancel the political drama.

The actor emphasized that the show demonstrates success in its 22-episode runs when other shows have shorter seasons, but was open to the idea of the third installment of Designated Survivor being shorter if that’s what it takes to bring it back. “I don't know if it can [run to fewer episodes]. It's set up the way it is. There's a purpose for the network, the way it's set up. I don't get involved with that, I have no weight in that kind of decision,” he explained. “But just from a creative point of view, personally, I think if the story you want to tell takes eight episodes, do it in eight episodes. I think that the creator should dictate that, as opposed to: 'We've got 22 spots to fill, and that's what we need.”

So maybe if dedicated fans petition hard enough for a small season, it will get picked up. Fans of Syfy’s cancelled The Expanse are certainly hoping to do the same. For now, though, go into tonight’s episode prepared to say goodbye to the president in Designated Survivor season 2 episode 22, what looks to be the real deal Designated Survivor series finale.

What time does Designated Survivor season 2 episode 22 start?

Make sure your TV is on and tuned into ABC tonight, Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00 p.m. EST to catch Designated Survivor season 2 episode 22, the Designated Survivor series finale, from the very first few seconds. After all, they’ve already proven they can make everything for Kirkman and his staff turn in the blink of an eye, and that’s something you won’t want to miss.