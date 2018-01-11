The midseason finale of Scandal certainly left us with a lot of questions, but that’s classic Shonda Rhimes writing for you. Sometimes we’re OK sitting with them until the series returns from its winter break and sometimes they leave us desperate for answers — like this season of the hit ABC political drama. C’mon, Shonda, did Scandal kill off Quinn? We’re dying to know.

Let’s break down what we know going into the midseason premiere, which airs tonight, Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. on ABC. (You can check out a full recap of the Scandal season 7 midseason finale here if you want a blow-by-blow.)

Why are we asking did Scandal kill off Quinn?

The episode was full of twists and turns and plenty of action — hello, it’s Scandal after all — but much of that time centered around a power play between Olivia Pope and her father, each trying to call each other’s bluff. That’s all well and good, and we’ve come to expect a roller coaster of this familial relationship, but this time Quinn’s life hangs in the balance.

You see, Rowan kidnapped Quinn. We know, yawn. Pretty boring reveal in the grand scheme of Scandal plots. But then it gets tricky. Does Olivia just let Rowan kill Quinn, which would magically make her own problems sort of disappear? Or does she take out her own father?

In the end, Olivia sort of picks the later, attempting to convince Rowan she’s going to have him killed. Rowan assumes she’s going to call in a hit on Quinn instead. When Olivia corrects her dear old dad, Rowan storms off to dispatch Quinn himself. But, will he really?

So did Scandal kill off Quinn?

Right now, we don’t know. We saw Rowan storm away. We saw him fire a shot, and we hear Quinn scream, but the two weren’t overtly put together, and that’s where Rhimes — crafty cliffhanger queen that she is — left us hanging for a couple weeks.

Is the founder of Shondaland really cold enough to kill off a pregnant Quinn without even letting her go through with her wedding? For now we’ll just have to wait and see, but check back in after the midseason premiere airs tonight on ABC.