John Krasinski 'would totally do' The Office revival, but there's catch

A possible The Office revival just wouldn't feel right without an appearance by Jim Halpert. Lucky for fans, it sounds like John Krasinski is open to coming back to the role, but there's a bit of a catch.

The actor recently opened up about his thoughts on returning to Dunder Mifflin in an interview with IndieWire ahead of the release of his new flick A Quiet Place. Krasinski revealed that he's actually very interested in returning to the hit NBC franchise that catapulted him to stardom.

"It’s one of those things where I’m sure people don’t believe me when I say I would totally do it, because the truth is — I would totally do it," Krasinski said.

While the Boston-bred star is pretty enthusiastic about joining the rumored The Office revival, Krasinski told IndieWire that he doesn't think another full season makes sense, out of fear that it would be a step backwards for the show. However, he does have a pretty awesome idea for how to bring the series back.

"I always have pitched, and wanted to do, that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one," Krasinski said. "I love that idea! Coming back, finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that."

Will John Krasinski star in The Office revival?

This isn't the first time that Krasinski has talked about heading back to The Office, as he told Ellen DeGeneres last month that he's into the idea, but hasn't received a call about the rumored project yet.

"I’d love to get that gang back together," Krasinski told DeGeneres.

We know that Jim's down, but what about Pam? Metro caught up with actress Jenna Fischer last year and got the scoop on what she thinks about heading back to Dunder Mifflin.

Just like her on-screen hubby, Fischer has yet to have a conversation with anyone about The Office revival and has only heard rumors about it. However, you can count her in too if anything comes to fruition, whether it takes the form of a miniseries or a movie.

"I would love to work with that group of people again in any capacity," Fischer told Metro. "Whatever it is, I’m always up for it, so if somebody can figure out how to get everybody back in the same room, then let’s do it."