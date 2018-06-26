The fourth season of Madam Secretary on CBS ended in May — and if you haven’t been watching along over the past several months, you probably want to know how you can binge watch the whole season. When will we see Madam Secretary season 4 on Netflix so that you can get caught up?

Netflix is always a bit secretive with what’s to come on the streaming service — that is, until they reveal the plans for the upcoming month.

So, when will we see Madam Secretary season 4 on Netflix?

The good news? We won’t have to wait long to see Madam Secretary season 4 on Netflix.

The streaming service just released its plans for July and it’s chock full of both original programming and network shows that just ended for the 2017-2018 season. Madam Secretary is on the list for July 1, meaning we will get season 4 of the CBS drama starting on that day in the United States.

Get ready to binge!

What happens during Madam Secretary season 4 on Netflix?

Madam Secretary season 4 on Netflix starts with the drama immediately and doesn’t let up until the season finale. The show picks up where it left off in season 3, with Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) meeting with Timor-Leste’s assistant vice minister at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The meeting between Madam Secretary and the assistant vice minister takes a tragic turn when he collapses suddenly — and dies. Timor-Leste’s president wants the body returned home before an autopsy, leading Elizabeth to think something sinister is happening behind the scenes. She enlists Will to investigate the assistant minister’s death — and the drama intensifies from there.

Can’t wait to watch? You only have to wait until July 1 to see Madam Secretary season 4 on Netflix. There’s still plenty to watch until then, so you won’t be left stream-less in the mean time.