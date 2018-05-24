Will there be The Expanse season 4, or was it cancelled?

You don’t need to have read the books to know that this Syfy show will sink its hooks into you. Unfortunately for fans, you do have to find it in order to discover how addictive and compelling the dystopian action-drama set in the future can be. So, did enough people stumble open on the Syfy series in order to save it and ensure The Expanse season 4, or is The Expanse cancelled, just another loss in the bloodbath of TV shows that recently got the ax?

Is The Expanse cancelled?

Along with other fan favorites that didn’t see sky-high day-of viewer numbers, like Designated Survivor, The Expanse was initially pulled in the wave that swept small screen programming earlier this month. Although The Expanse season 3 launched in April, the network decided to pull the plug, citing tumbling viewer numbers. The second season was down 24 percent from season one, with season three falling another 5 percent.

"The Expanse transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television. Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision," said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBCU Cable Entertainment. "We want to sincerely thank The Expanse’s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S. A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

But is The Expanse cancelled? Well, it’s up in the air right now. Immediately after the network announced that The Expanse cancellation, fans pushed back, launching an online petition to bring it back. So, did that work? Will there be The Expanse season 4?

Will we see The Expanse season 4?

It seems from reports that there just might be The Expanse season 4 after all, although nothing is finalized and there’s no ink on the contract as of the time of this article’s publication. Amazon Studios is looking to acquire rights to produce the next season of the space drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it might not have been fans that pulled the show from the fire but rather Amazon founder Jeff Bezos himself.

“Sources say Bezos is a big fan of the book and was livid that the TV series went to NBCUniversal-owned Syfy,” the Hollywood Reporter teased, referencing the James S. A. Corey's best-selling book series of the same name. Amazon already has the streaming rights for The Expanse season 3, so it would be a natural fit to take over between seasons.

Again, nothing is set in stone right now, but check back with Metro. We’ll keep you updated on the fate of the fan favorite (and keep our fingers crossed for The Expanse season 4).