All the ways to watch the premiere of The Walking Dead season 9

Everyone’s itching for the next installment of The Walking Dead for one reason. Devoted fan or passive watcher, we’re all waiting to find out the answer to one question: does Rick die on The Walking Dead? We know Andrew Lincoln’s exit is happening this season, we just don’t know how. It’s unlikely that we’ll find out in The Walking Dead season 9 premiere, but you’re still going to want to know all the ways to tune in. If we know the writers, they’ll likely plant the seed for what’s going to happen to the leader of the pack in the opening episode of the season.

If you’re looking for more details about the season, like potential spoilers and what cast members have said heading into its release date, check out our guide to everything you need to know about The Walking Dead season 9. Otherwise, we have you covered with all the ways to tune in, whether you’ll be at home or not.

The Walking Dead season 9 trailer

You already know that trailers from this series will just leave you hanging, but if you want a tiny taste of what’s to come, check out the official one for The Walking Dead season 9 premiere below. Make sure you watch until the end when a woman with a knife appears to be trying to break into Rick and Michonne’s house in the dead of night:

Hungry for more? AMC went ahead and released the first five minutes of The Walking Dead season 9 episode 1. You’ll see that, as we found out earlier, Alexandria, The Kingdom and The Hilltop are all working together and coordinating their survival efforts. Rick is settled down enough to at least grow a bit of a belly (or so Judith claims, though Lincoln shows no signs of weight gained), but it doesn’t seem like they’re complacent. Daryl quickly puts a stop to the only unsafe interaction with walkers we see. Check it out below and let the theories about what follows run wild:

We know from the trailer that this peace agreement quickly falls apart, with Negan anticipating the whole thing from his cell. So who knows more about human nature, Rick or Negan? You’ll just have to tune into the season to find out how it all works out.

The Walking Dead season 9 premiere date

If you want to catch the episode as it airs on AMC, make sure you’re in front of the TV on Sunday, October 7. The Walking Dead season 9 episode 1 kicks off right at 9pm ET, and it’s probably a good idea to stick around afterwards, however you feel about Chris Hardwick, if you think you’re going to need a therapeutic outlet like The Talking Dead for all of your emotions.

Just make sure to clear a little extra room in your Sunday night schedule. The Walking Dead season 9 premiere is an extended episode. All the action won’t wrap up until 10:25, at which point The Talking Dead will take over and help you work through the events of the episode.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 9 premiere

If you’re not going to be at home or at the house of a friend who’s also a fan of the series, your best bet is to download the AMC app now. You can’t watch a live stream through their website, but they make that option available on your devices through the app. You can download the AMC app through the iTunes Store, Google Play, or Roku.

You’ll also be able to tune in for The Walking Dead season 9 premiere with other live TV streaming services. If you have Sling TV, the Sling Orange plan, or the basic package from FuboTV, you’re all set to catch the first episode of the season this Sunday.

Unfortunately they don’t release episodes of The Walking Dead until the entire season drops on Netflix, and that’s several months after the entire season wraps up on air. That means you’ll need to catch the episode as it airs or get ready for a long wait until the streaming service picks up season 9. So set those calendar alarms now, people.