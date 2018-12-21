Everything you need to know about Titans season 2 on DC Universe

DC Comics fans received an early holiday treat with the action-packed finale of Titans season 1. Since a Titans season 2 was already greenlight before the first season even premiered, you can bet that viewers are already gearing up for a second installment now that the first 11 episodes of the series are in the can. If you don't mind reading spoilers about the epic first season, then read on to find out what we know so far about Titans season 2.

Titans season 2 plot

Finales usually leave fans with cliffhangers to keep them enticed for the next season, but Titans viewers probably weren't expecting that twist to end season 1. As we guessed, Trigon (Seamus Dever) was playing some serious tricks with Dick Grayson's (Brenton Thwaites) head, as he used his powers to make the original Robin think that he was living in hopeful future where he was married to Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) and had a kid, successfully leaving the world of crimefighting behind. Unfortunately in this nightmare, he gets dragged back into the fray and must stop Batman, who's on a killing spree against the villains of Gotham.

As fans saw in the Titans season 1 finale, the confrontation ends with Dick killing his former mentor. Of course, this is all mind games by Trigon, but by embracing the darkness within, Dick is now under the supernatural being's control. Titans season 2 will likely pick up directly after this moment, with Raven (Teagan Croft) and her pals doing what they can to snap Dick out of it.

While many thought that the finale would feature the team finally going up against Trigon in a traditional confrontation, it seems like the show is saving that battle for Titans season 2. However, the Titans season 1 finale's post-credit scene set up another interesting plot thread that will hopefully play out in the second season.

After the credits rolled, a mysterious figure can be seen in what appears to be a lab. The naked, muscular man has escaped whatever pod he was trapped in, and now he's killing all the scientist who presumably put him there. The post-credit scene reveals that the man has a Superman tattoo on his shoulder before he goes on to help a dog with glowing red eyes escape.

That all sounds confusing, but it makes sense if you're a longtime DC Comics reader. The man is most likely Conner Kent, aka the hybrid clone of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor known as Superboy, while the dog is his furry friend Krypto. It'll be interesting to see how Superboy comes into the fold for Titans season 2, and if we'll see the big, blue boy scout Superman and his archenemy.

Titans season 2 cast

Titans has managed to bring a number of notable heroes into the show with just its first 11 episodes, so there's no telling how many more will show up in Titans season 2.

At the very least, we can probably expect Croft's Raven, Thwaites' Robin (although hopefully he'll take on his Nightwing moniker), as well as fellow main cast members Starfire (Anna Diop) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). Dever's Trigon will likely be back to cause trouble too, and the likes of Kelly's Dove, Alan Ritchson's Hawk and Conor Leslie's Donna Troy will also likely join in on the fun.

While the Doom Patrol was introduced in season 1 and is getting a spin-off series on DC Universe, it's unlikely that they'll return for Titans season 2. However, since the spin-off will introduce longtime Teen Titans member Cyborg, perhaps Joivan Wade's take on the character will pop-up on Titans at some point.

Meanwhile, Curran Walters' Jason Todd, the second Robin, may be back for Titans season 2, should they decide to set the character on his "A Death in a Family" storyline or a similar path towards becoming the Red Hood. And although Batman finally appeared in the finale (albeit in a dream sequence), he could show up to save his former sidekick from the clutches of Trigon, but that's also unlikely.

The most interesting cast addition to watch out for is whoever the get to play Superboy. How they choose to weave his storyline into the main plot will be a major thing to watch out for in Titans season 2.

Titans season 2 release date

There's no release date set yet for the Titans season 2 premiere, although production is rumored to begin for the second season in February 2019. If we had to guess, Titans season 2 will likely hit the DC Universe streaming service towards the end of 2019.

Titans season 2 trailer

Since season 1 just wrapped up, a Titans season 2 trailer isn't available yet, but we'll update this space when it becomes available. For now, take a fun behind-the-scenes look at the show's epic first season.