What time does The Walking Dead season 8 finale start?

All-out war is almost over — at least we hope so. Negan and Rick are set to face off in the season finale of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic show, and no matter what happens, it’s going to be huge. So what time does The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16 start? We know you don’t want to miss even a second of the highly-anticipated showdown.

You’re a fan of the show, so you’re already excited — but do you know just how big this finale really is? It’s common knowledge that season seven was, well, a bit of a let down for long-time fans. But this season has been a return to everything you loved about it from the start. No one’s safe, and you can feel it in every single scene. So what does that mean for The Walking Dead season 8 finale?

What to expect in The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16

The showrunner Scott M. Gimple, who will be moving on to oversee the entire franchise of The Walking Dead, said The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16 is not just any other season finale, but also “sort of the conclusion of the first eight seasons” when he talked to Entertainment Weekly about wrapping up his role. “This show will be very much a new show next year and with a bigger, new narrative.”

But he dispelled rumors that were swirling about an episode that was essentially one giant battle. “There are some really unusual aspects to that too, that the action isn’t just a large battle, but there are things going sort of around the battle,” he teased. “I don’t even know if I would classify it as a battle. And yet, at the same time, the scope is massive.”

That’s because basically the entire cast will make an appearance in The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16, even a deceased character, thanks to a flashback to times before the apocalypse. We’re going to go ahead and spoil it for you, too: Carl’s coming back very briefly.

So you’re going to catch “a lot of perspectives that we’re shifting between and some very, very big emotional and philosophical movement between just some unbelievably insane things happening,” as Gimple shared with EW.

Get a sneak peek of The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16

Words not enough to satisfy you? Watch a sneak peek of all the action and drama waiting for you when the finale airs below:

Wait, there’s more that AMC shared in the lead up to the season 8 finale of The Walking Dead. Check out one of the scenes from The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16 featuring Eugene, Father Gabriel and, of course, Negan:

What time does The Walking Dead season 8 episode 16 start, end?

Now that you’re biting your nails in anticipation, be sure your TV is on and the channel is set to AMC by the time 9:00 p.m. EST rolls around this Sunday, April 15. That’s when the season 8 finale kicks off, and the installment runs until 10:10 p.m. EST. If you need your usual talk therapy afterwards, you’re going to have to wait until 11:17 p.m. EST for the follow-up episode of The Talking Dead.