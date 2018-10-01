When is Grey's Anatomy ending? Sooner than you think, hints Ellen Pompeo

The staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has seen enough action for at least three medical careers each. Maybe that’s why Ellen Pompeo is hinting at their retirement. So when is Grey’s Anatomy ending? Sooner than fans might think, says the lead actress.

It’s no secret that Grey’s Anatomy is a runaway success. The show began its fifteenth season yesterday night with the previous head writer taking over the reigns as showrunner from Shonda Rhimes, who left ABC for a contract with streaming service giant Netflix. And for sticking with the show through thick and thin (and fighting for what’s rightfully hers), Ellen Pompeo makes a good amount per episode of the long-running medical drama.

But the fate of the show might depend on Meredith Grey’s contract. After all, what’s Grey’s Anatomy without Grey herself, especially since they killed off Lexie? Pompeo’s current contract only extends through the end of season 16, so is that where this series comes to an end?

When is Grey’s Anatomy ending? What Ellen Pompeo says

While Pompeo’s not ready to commit to an actual date, it does seem like she’s hinting that the end of her current contract might be when she walks away from the show. "I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell,” she told Entertainment Weekly in anticipation of the season 15 premiere.

But as much as that’s a wait and see, Pompeo has been dropping more hints that she’s ready to move on, even if fans of Grey’s can’t bear to see her go. "It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change,” she told EW. But if they lose the main character, will ABC forge ahead with the show without her? That one really is a wait and see.