All the ways to watch the premiere of Will & Grace season 10

You might have noticed that it feels like everything is getting a reboot right now. Will and Grace landed theirs early, and we’re about to head into the second season of the reunited cast. You know more of less what to expect at this point from the beloved sitcom based in NYC, but do you know how to tune in? We found all the ways you can watch the Will and Grace season 10 premiere, from relaxing on your couch with the cable to tuning in as you run errands. No matter your situation, you won’t miss a laugh.

Just to be clear, NBC is calling this Will and Grace season 2, but many fans are calling it Will and Grace season 10 since they remember the show from its first run. We’re all talking about the upcoming premiere of the newest installment of the revival, though, and it looks like they have plenty of antics in store.

They’re absolutely keeping one tradition on the show heading into Will and Grace season 2 or season 10: the guest stars. Guest stars were one of the best parts of the original, they brought in plenty last season to continue the fan favorite features, and they’re not stopping now. This season features a star-studded roster that includes David Schwimmer and Alec Baldwin.

But if you’re looking for more specifics on what to expect from this season, check out our guide to everything we know about Will and Grace season 10.

Will and Grace season 10 trailer

The official promo released ahead of Will and Grace season 10 episode 1 doesn’t tell us much, but it might hint at an overall theme for the season. At least that’s how we’re reading the single-scene trailer with what looks like a leading statement flashed at the end. Check it out and decide for yourself:

Will and Grace season 10 premiere date

Grab your besties and settle in on your couch on Thursday, September 4 to catch the Will and Grace season 10 premiere at 9pm ET on NBC. Again, if you’re looking up listings on TV Guide or through NBC, make sure to look for the Will and Grace season 2 premiere, since they’re breaking off the rival from the original run of the series.

How to watch the Will and Grace season 10 premiere

Other than changing the channel from the couch, how else can you tune into the Will and Grace season 10 premiere this Thursday night? The network has you covered with quite a few options. If you’re working late, open a new tab in your browser and head on over to the NBC Live Stream. Log in with your cable provider details and you’ll be able to catch Will and Grace season 10 episode 1 as it airs. If you’re not near a computer, you can do the same using the NBC app on your phone or tablet. (Get the app now by downloading it through the iTunes Store or Google Play.)

Since Will and Grace airs on NBC, you have a couple options for live TV streaming services as well. Head on over to Hulu Live TV to watch the episode, or start streaming through Sling TV (using the Sling Blue package) or FuboTV (using their basic plan).

If you missed the announcements about the Will and Grace season 10 premiere and miss it when it airs tomorrow night, don’t worry. You can hit play on the episode through the show’s landing page on Hulu as soon as Friday, October 5. The streaming service tends to add episodes early in the morning, so you might even be able to get through the premiere before you head off to work.