Will there be a Jessica Jones season 3?

Let's take a look and see when we can expect more of the most curmudgeonly superhero.

It took a few years for Netflix to give us a new season of Jessica Jones — a season notable for having Trish do the absolute most. But when can we expect a third season? Can we expect a Jessica Jones season 3? Let’s get into it.

Jessica Jones Season 3 Release Date

Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for Jessica Jones season 3. However, Hollywood Reporter notes that second seasons of Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and a third season of Daredevil are currently in production. So it’s likely that Jessica and crew will be back for more — but probably not until 2019 or 2020.

Jessica Jones Season 3 Cast

Because news of a third season hasn’t been confirmed, questions of the cast are all guesswork. We supposed Krysten Ritter will return as the ever tortured Jessica Jones; and Rachael Taylor will come back as Trish. Their friendship is a major part of the second season — even when, spoiler alert, Trish betrays Jessica, more than a few times. Even Taylor thinks so, telling us:

I don't think we do ourselves any favors by putting this perfect version of best friends on screen. It’s so much more interesting to show a relationship that has a bunch of different, sometimes dark dynamics going on under the surface. In lots of ways, I think [their friendship is] kind of the heartbeat of Jessica Jones. It's not this sanitized version of female friendship. It’s complicated and it's messy — and there are shades of jealousy and shades of competition that are in a way, very real.

Outside of those two, there’s no reason that the rest of the crew — Jeri (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Malcolm (Eka Darville) — wouldn't come back. Fingers crossed that Jessica’s hot super-turned-boo-boo Oscar (J.R. Ramirez) makes a comeback, too.