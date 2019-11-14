Jets Redskins Bengals Raiders NFL betting advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Jets (2-7) will try to build on their win over the Giants last Sunday when they face the Redskins (1-8) at FedEx Field.

New York Jets at Washington Redskins (-1.5)

Moneyline: Jets EVEN, Redskins -120

Betting Total: 38.5 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

The New York Jets are in position to earn their third victory of the year, all over NFC East teams, when they face the dreadful Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.

Washington’s offense has scored nine or fewer points in five of their last six games; a truly embarrassing statistic. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins being anointed the starter for the rest of the season will probably only hurt the team going forward, as he’s completed barely above 60 percent of his throws in three appearances for 6.5 yards per attempt with four INTs and no TDs to date. The Jets’ defense is a respectable eighth in yards allowed per play.

The Redskins are historically poor off a bye week, going 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 games in this spot. “Gang Green” brings the league’s worst offense by yards per play into this matchup, but Washington’s 17th-rated defense in that department should bend just enough for the Jets to secure the victory.

The play: Jets spread

Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders (-10.5)

Moneyline: Bengals +405, Raiders -500

Betting Total: 48.5 points

Time (Eastern): 4:25 p.m.

The Oakland Raiders are in a rare spot as double-digit favorites, but they should make good on the confidence of oddsmakers and bettors this Sunday against the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati’s decision to start Ryan Finley in lieu of Andy Dalton at quarterback last week seemed ill-advised and Baltimore took full advantage by returning two of his turnovers for TDs in a 49-13 massacre. The Bengals have now failed to cover in five of their last six contests. Cincinnati faces a vulnerable Raiders defense that’s 31st in yards allowed per play, but it appears that the Bengals do not have the personnel to take advantage.

Meanwhile, Oakland’s offense has been in sync all season long, ranking fifth in yards per play. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs could be in for a career day against Cincinnati’s league-worst rushing defense (173 yards allowed per tilt), making Derek Carr’s job that much easier. The Raiders look poised to build on their 6-1 spread record in their last seven home games.

The play: Raiders spread

