The funniest Black Friday tweets this year

Black Friday 2018 is in full swing. It's the annual shopping sales event that brings out the best prices for holiday gifts but, admittedly, the worst in consumers. Here's a friendly reminder to keep your cool amid the chaos (and, if it's too late for you, there's always next year).

"I watched a woman collapse in hysterics into my manager's arms because we didn't have the exact model of cooler she wanted," one person wrote on Reddit, per PEOPLE.

Another recalled of Black Friday, "When I worked at Walmart, we had a fight break out over a bike. Fists were thrown and there was some blood. Eventually, one guy got ahold of it and managed to get away from the crowd. He rode the bike out of the store (without paying)."

"When I worked at Sam's Club, we caught a woman stuffing the inside of her pants with frozen lobster tails," a third said. "She would unpack them and throw the trash in a stack of tires that were on display nearby."

"I'm not a big Black Friday shopper, but my brother was in a pet store, and all of the birds got loose during a sale years ago," one Philly Metro staffer recalled earlier this week. "He said they were literally pooping on everything."

So, yes, there's disarray when deals come into play.

Whether you stayed home or braved it out in stores, here are some of the funniest tweets about Black Friday 2018.

Funniest Black Friday 2018 tweets

"Watching parents take their newborn children into ULTA at 7:30 in the morning on Black Friday," a Philly woman wrote.

Watching parents take their newborn children into ULTA at 730 in the morning on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/KWBo3b1dGy — Emily Dunmire (@emTdizzle) November 23, 2018

"Living my #BlackFriday tradition of not going anywhere near a store," another woman tweeted in a relatable fashion.

May the odds be ever in your favor for Black Friday 2018:

It's #BlackFriday2018. May the odds be ever in your favour... 😂 pic.twitter.com/iOCB70iE5J — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) November 23, 2018

I want #BlackFriday to be televised just like the Hunger Games — YourLuckyClover (@UrLuckyClover7) November 23, 2018

"Some how [sic] somewhere someone is wearing black because of today's name #BlackFriday2018," one Twitter user tweeted.

"Make sure to test everything out Bean-style this #BlackFriday2018," another wrote, referencing Mr. Bean from the British TV comedy of the same name.

Make sure to test everything out Bean-style this #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/wHsTEuCUiI — laney (@misslaneym) November 23, 2018

Then, there were these gems:

Only got in a fight with one person on Black Friday, and it was a four-year-old, and it was over a Sephora bag. #thriving pic.twitter.com/1rQJ3CJOIz — Andrew Pardue (@ABPardue) November 23, 2018

Also, this clever ad from the New York Public Library:

NASA even joined in the Black Friday 2018 fun:

Feel like you’ll never escape the madness of #BlackFriday2018? Just think…visible light from a black hole never gets out either! Learn more about black holes: https://t.co/RKys85IDy2 #BlackHoleFriday pic.twitter.com/FP0DBkh9uf — NASA (@NASA) November 23, 2018

"Do people who get up at 4:00 am to shop on Black Friday know about Amazon?" one person asked online.

Lastly, there are two types of Black Friday experiences.

The civil, unexpectedly calm shopping trip:

Everyone entered the St. James Best Buy in Winnipeg in such a Canadian way... #BlackFriday2018 #WPG pic.twitter.com/Pc9LsEgcwx — Corey Callaghan (@CCallaghanNews) November 23, 2018

And one that resembles animals in the wild:

Bay West Port Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/cjkBGFfWCY — Zizo Tolbadi ♕ (@ilovezizo_) November 23, 2018

We hope you all continue to stay safe out there!