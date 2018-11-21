Black Friday 2018: When do stores open?

Though Black Friday store hours differ per retailer, the annual big-time shopping event is known for dragging people out of bed before the sun has a chance to say hello.

Black Friday 2018 sales are coming fast (in two days, that is). GAP will offer 50 percent off everything. If you head on over to Old Navy, you'll find discounts of 40 percent off or more. And, don't get me started on Target and Best Buy.

It's survival of the fittest out there. Everyone is stuffed from their Turkey dinners post-Macy's parade and ready to tear you to shreds if you touch the one sale item they've been eyeing from across the store.

"I'm not a big Black Friday shopper, but my brother was in a pet store, and all of the birds got loose during a sale years ago," one Philly Metro staffer recalls. "He said they were literally pooping on everything."

"Kinda gross but really funny," she admits.

See? It's madness. Even still, around 174 million Americans went shopping last year during the Black Friday period, which started on Thanksgiving Day and extended into Cyber Monday, Fortune reports.

If you're willing to rise and shine to face some die-hard shoppers this year, Black Friday store hours are important to take note of.

Black Friday store hours 2018: When do stores open?

Some stores, like Walmart and Kohl's are staying open through Black Friday once their Thanksgiving hours start.

JCPenney is open from 2:00 p.m. on Turkey Day through 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday, as the retailer has done for the past five years.

A spokesperson says, "Our stores will be staffed by a dedicated team of associates who will be ready to serve customers and celebrate the occasion with co-workers enjoying food, giveaways and activities to keep their spirits high throughout the evening."

Here is a comprehensive list of major Black Friday store hours, via Blackfriday.com and similar sites, which we have verified.

Note: All hours are local time and can vary per location, so check your local retailer if you're unsure. For instance, most Dick's Sporting Goods are open at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday 2018. However, according to a sales associate from my closest location, doors open two hours later at 7:00 a.m. ET. Same goes for my local GAP store. Many locations open as early as 6:00 a.m., but one in the nearest mall opens its doors at 7:00, and another in the downtown area opens at 8:00.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Opens 6:00 a.m.

Best Buy: Opens 8:00 a.m.

Big Lots: Opens 6:00 a.m.

Burlington: Opens 7:00 a.m.

Costco: Opens 9:00 a.m.

Dick's: Opens 5:00 a.m.

GameStop: Opens 7:00 a.m.

GAP: Opens 6:00 a.m.

JCPenney: Opens from 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Kmart: Opens 6:00 a.m.

Kohl's: Opens from 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Lowe's: Opens 6:00 a.m.

Macy's: Opens 6:00 a.m.

Michaels: Opens 7:00 a.m.

Modell's: Opens 7:00 a.m. according to a store sales associate

Old Navy: Opens from 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Petco: Opens 8:00 a.m.

Sam's Club: Opens 7:00 a.m.

Sears: Opens 5:00 a.m.

Sephora: Opens 6:00 a.m.

Staples: Opens 7:00 a.m.

Target: Opens 7:00 a.m.

The Home Depot: Opens 6:00 a.m.

T.J.Maxx: Opens 7:00 a.m.

Walmart: Opens from 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Or, as a sales associate so kindly reminded me, "We're 24-hours, hun.")

Proceed with caution into the Hunger Games that is Black Friday, and good luck out there.