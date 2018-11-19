Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018: All the ways to watch

Everyone has early morning Thanksgiving traditions. My family, for instance, does the annual Turkey Trot 5K near my hometown (in turkey tutus no less). Aside from getting started on some cooking, maybe yours gathers around the TV to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (And, if you're wondering, I catch the end of it every year after the 5K.)

The 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade extends 2.5 glorious miles in NYC.

Balloons such as the ever-cheerful Charlie Brown, Toothless the dragon, SpongeBob Squarepants, Olaf the snowman and Pikachu will make their grand return, according to TV Guide.

Macy's is debuting a new balloon this year, Sunny the Snowpal. She's a space "snowgirl who helps her friends and makes sure Santa's sleigh travels safely on Christmas Eve." (Because even Santa needs a hand navigating.)

Performers set for Thanksgiving Day include former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, High School Musical alumna Ashley Tisdale, John Legend and more. View the balloon, float and performance line-up at macys.com/social/parade.

Get ready to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. It's going to be spectacular as always.

I mean, look how happy Sunny the Snowpal is:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018: start, end time

On November 22, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and end around noon.

Check out Metro's guide on NYC street closures, transportation and more for the event.

Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: TV and live stream

NBC will air the parade starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are hosting this three-hour segment. A rerun of parade coverage will air at 2:00 p.m. ET.

CBS is also airing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with co-anchors Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight beginning at 9:00 a.m ET. According to a press release, CBS coverage will feature "portions of the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City."

You can watch a live stream of the parade on Verizon's YouTube channel, or view it online with your local TV provider at nbc.com/live and through the NBC app.

Other Thanksgiving Day TV specials to watch

Thanksgiving is for family. But, if sitting in front of the TV is your idea of bonding (or, to kill time while you wait for the big meal) there are notable marathons scheduled.

Once you watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, you could stay tuned to NBC for The National Dog Show. Or, there's a Friends marathon on TBS from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

There's also Comedy Central's marathon of The Office from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Of course, football will be on after dinner as well.

Whether you go to battle about the midterms (if you dare), play a heated game of Monopoly or watch some TV after your Thanksgiving feast, it'll be a very happy Turkey Day indeed.