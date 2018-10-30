5 ways to donate your unwanted Halloween candy

Even if you've outgrown trick or treating, candy is still a big part of All Hallow's Eve. And, once October 31 passes you by in one big chocolate-eating, costume-assembling-like-your-life-depends-on-it blur, you either want to make the sweets last all the way through Thanksgiving, or you'd rather throw them away for good. Far away. Better yet, you could donate Halloween candy to charity.

To start, Reese's wants you to donate your Halloween candy directly to them. Well, it wants you to give up your unwanted treats in exchange for something better: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine debuted over the weekend at Tarrytown's Halloween parade, but it's coming to NYC on October 31. The machine will be stationed on 5th Ave between Washington Square North and East 8th Street (past Washington Mews).

It'll be open between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET.

For Reese's lovers this is a deal you won't want to miss out on. Plus, it's for a good cause. All candy collected from the machine will be given to charity through local community partners, a spokesperson confirms.

Each person to donate Halloween candy for these chocolate peanut better sweets will get at least one Reese's cup in return (Reese's is giving away a total of 10,000 cups, Tarrytown exchanges included).

If a candy exchange vending machine isn't your thing, there are plenty of ways you can donate Halloween candy without the Reese's (because, though peanut butter is all kinds of wonderful, not everyone's a fan, or can eat it for that matter).

Donate Halloween candy this year

Don't throw your sweets away. Give them to charity instead.

Soldiers' Angels

Non-profit Soldiers' Angels has set up a Treats for Troops Halloween candy collection drive for service members deployed overseas and veterans in VA hospitals across the country.

Businesses can register as designated collection sites, and families can also participate.

Soldiers' Angels notes that every drop off has their own collection dates and times. Enter your zip code at soldiersangels.org/treatsfortroops to find a drop off location near you.

Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude sends Halloween candy to deployed troops, veterans and first responders in the form of care packages. A company spokesperson tells Metro that Operation Gratitude has been collecting Halloween candy for soldiers since 2007.

Donate your Halloween candy no later than November 9 to the following address:

Operation Gratitude Attn: Halloween Candy Program 21100 Lassen Street Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278

Visit operationgratitude.com/express-your-thanks/halloween-candy/ for more information on donation forms, drop off locations and more.

The organization is also accepting other care package wish list items such as dental floss, travel toothpaste (1 oz), pens and mechanical pencils.

Operation Shoebox

This non-profit organization ships the sweets you donate to troops overseas as well. In addition, it sends candy to soldiers during Christmas and Easter.

To donate Halloween candy, mail your treats to the following address:

Operation Shoebox 8360 East Highway 25 Belleview. Fl. 34420

Visit Operation Shoebox's Candy Donations page for or more information.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

While Ronald McDonald House Charities, dedicated to supporting and providing a roof for pediatric patients seeking extensive treatment, doesn't have a universal program you can donate Halloween candy to, there are local chapters that welcome donations.

A RMHC spokesperson tells Metro that these local chapters "can provide treats for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House."

To locate the nearest chapter, go to rmhc.org/chapter-search and contact the House directly to determine specifics for candy donations.

Though it's a time for ghosts and goblins and, perhaps, creatures without souls, don't forget to think about others this Halloween.