Prepare for GoT season 8 with this Game of Thrones whisky

This Night's Watch whisky has a woody, spicy dryness. There are notes of rich cherry pie and candied orange peel with a creme caramel and charred oak finish.

This is described as a vibrant, golden Scotch that is floral and light.

Taste notes of baked apple, rich caramel and hints of clove with this Targaryen whisky.

This whisky has light notes of oak and licorice that "develops into a rich, creamy vanilla coffee and finishes with a mild nutmeg custard note."

This is an intense smoky single malt Scotch with "spicy, powerful and sweet elements combined with maritime flavors."

Perhaps you've played GoT drinking games before. Take a shot every time someone dies. Knock back a spiked seltzer every third curse word. (All while drinking responsibly, of course.) And, maybe you're using one of the few Game of Thrones drinks now on the market.

Brewery Ommegang, for instance, created a King of the North beer in partnership with HBO this fall.

With GoT season 8 approaching in April 2019, Diageo came out with Game of Thrones drinks of its own: a collection of limited-edition single malt whiskies inspired by the show.

According to a company press release, the whisky collection features eight scotches from Scottish distilleries that are "each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros and the Night's Watch giving fans an authentic taste of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond."

Sounds like just the thing we need to survive winter (because it's here!) and the Great War.

Prior to this launch, Diageo debuted a limited-edition White Walker by Johnnie Walker featuring caramelized sugar, vanilla and fresh red berry flavor notes.

Ewan Morgan, Diageo's master of whisky, told Forbes, "[T]he whiskies were all picked here in New York. Scotland sent us over a large amount of samples to myself and a guy called David Graham [one of the internal Diageo project leads] who had worked on this project."

"The HBO partnership has really been a phenomenal one for us -- and for me, specifically, because we got to take some of the best whiskies available in Scotland and bring them to the market," Morgan continued. "It's an amazing collection we have here."

As for how the GoT Houses were assigned to the whiskies, Diageo made each pairing based on distillery history and geographic location as opposed to flavor.

"Scotland, much like the Seven Kingdoms, has a diverse and varied landscape," Dan Sanborn, Diageo's senior VP of culture and partnerships said, per Chicago Tribune. "Each distillery has its own unique character and produces a distinctive whisky representative of the local Scottish terroir."

For example, House Targaryen's Cardhu Gold Reserve represents "fierce female leadership." The Cardhu distillery, according to Diageo, was founded by a woman named Helen Cumming during the 1800s, a time when the industry was extremely male-dominated. It's fitting because House Targaryen is run by Daenerys, Mother of Dragons (AKA, the fiercest female out there).

And, the labels for these Game of Thrones drinks each depict the House sigils. The Night Watch's bottle, an Oban Bay Reserve, features a matte black label.

This limited-edition collection is out now wherever fine spirits are sold. You can also order these bottles online at drizly.com.