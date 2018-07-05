This green Starbucks drink might be every avocado lover's dream

We’ve brought you strange eats like cheese tea and stretchy (yes, stretchy!) ice cream. Now comes a green Starbucks drink that’s an ode to the brunch toast favorite: avocados.

The green Starbucks drink, Avocado Blended, hit Korea three years ago, according to PopSugar. Due to popular demand, it was brought back in late June with a new chocolate pit topping that’s meant to resemble an avocado.

Would you try it?

도전욕구를 불러와서 결국 먹고만 아보카도 블렌디드ㅋㅋㅋㅋ🥑 A post shared by freddi anyways (@i.am.freddi) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

Maybe just a taste?

If you search #AvocadoBlended on Instagram, you'll get hundreds of results so far.

Avocado Blended isn’t available in the U.S. yet, and a spokesperson from the North America division of Starbucks confirmed to Metro that there are no plans to bring the drink overseas at this time.

"Though we don’t have any avocado beverages in the U.S., our Starbucks Refreshers, including the recently launched Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers beverage, are fruit-forward, iced options for those warm afternoons," they continued.

What’s in this green Starbucks drink, Avocado Blended?

According to Korea Daily, "The revamped version of the drink now has a cute chocolate topper, which makes the drink look like a half-cut avocado."

The avocado design is finished off with a dark green gel. This new addition to the green Starbucks drink is reportedly all for the 'gram.

It’s unclear exactly what else is in Avocado Blended, but one Instagram user mentioned frozen avocado chunks.

"I was so curious I bought it right away!" they wrote, according to Delish. "Overall avocado yogurt smoothie flavor! It is better to chew the middle frozen avocado chunks."

The Starbucks Korea website details that the drink contains milk and soybean. It also calls avocados the "most trendy fruit." (Which is true.)

Is the new green Starbucks drink any good?

The green Starbucks drink is reportedly creamy and "refreshing," but the only way to know for sure is to take a trip.

If you want a delicious alternative that's close to home, try a pint of avocado ice cream from Cado available in stores nationwide. The dessert is dairy free and looks like the green Starbucks drink (at least color-wise), and you can still 'gram it all you want.

Go head — we're not stopping you.