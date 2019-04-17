Check out 'America's most romantic beach' at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa, located between the Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound, boasts 13 picturesque acres of luxury resort, including an extensive stretch of sugary, white-sand beach named “America’s Most Romantic Beach” by Travelocity.

What began as a collection of fishing cottages dating from 1931 now includes 137 units and cottages that range from standard guest rooms, studios and three-bedroom suites to two- and three-bedroom historic cottages. Decorated in a rustic luxury style, many of the 19 historic cottages are named after the resort’s famous past visitors, including Anne Morrow Lindbergh, J.N. “Ding” Darling and Theodore Roosevelt.

The rooms certainly are comfortable and cozy, but most visitors come to ‘Tween Waters for the miles of unsullied beaches on its Gulf of Mexico side. Captiva and its sister island, Sanibel, are known to have some of the best shelling beaches in the world. You’ll see many guests bent in the “Captiva Crouch,” searching for the perfect specimens for hours on end.

If you aren’t the sun-soaking type, ‘Tween Waters features a range of activities to keep things lively; the marina offers chartered boats, seaplanes, canoes and kayak rentals for island or deep sea fishing, shelling, touring or eco-adventures. The Gulf and sound are also known for their stock of fish, dolphins, and manatees. Take it nice and easy on a stand-up paddleboard adventure, or take a fast track in a jet ski rental.

This 85-plus-year-old resort has a deep history, but still delivers the amenities of any modern luxury resort. Try lounging at the calm and quiet “serenity” pool, or soak up the sun and fun in the Olympic-sized pool area with your tropical drink from the active Oasis Pool Bar. Head indoors to the remodeled day spa for a manicure, pedicure, or hair styling, or enjoy a relaxing individual or couple’s massage overlooking the property.

In the evening, enjoy the historic, award-winning and newly renovated Old Captiva House, which hosts a range of gourmet dishes, or try the Crow’s Nest Beach Bar & Grille, a local favorite for casual dining.

For family fun, on Monday and Thursday nights from October to mid-August, young and old flock to the Crow’s Nest on property to view the popular Captiva Crab Races. Be prepared to get a little wet and be insulted by the comic host.

Florida Travel + Life calls ‘Tween Waters Inn “Captiva’s Must Stay” but we think you might call it “Captiva’s Mustn’t Leave.”