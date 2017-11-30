No Kids Allowed: 11 Resorts That Are Only For Adults

Goodbye, responsibility. Hello, adults-only vacation at these sophisticated resorts.

Monastero Santa Rosa

At Monastero Santa Rosa on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, a cliffside 17th-century convent has been turned into a secluded 20-room luxury resort overlooking the Bay of Salerno. The full-service spa is impressive for such a small property, and canopied daybeds entice guests to curl up with a lover or a good book. Terraced organic gardens provide herbs and vegetables for Ristorante il Refettorio, where the mouthwatering crustacean appetizer trio and fusilli with baby squid are seasoned with Italian olive oil is a must-try.

Magee Homestead

Adventurers and explorers will relish the wide-open expanse at Magee Homestead in Saratoga, Wyoming. There’s so much to do here, from shooting and archery to horseback riding and an aerial ropes course. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with simply relaxing poolside after a spa treatment. The spa uses herbs grown in the ranch’s new greenhouse (the largest in Wyoming) in herbal compresses, and much of the produce is used in the kitchen. The ranch even has its own herd of Akaushi Japanese Wagyu cattle, and the burgers and steak are truly some of the best in the country. With just nine cabins, you’ll often feel like you have the whole place to yourself, although it’s easy to make new friends too.

INSIDER TIP: After dinner, find a private spot for stargazing. The staff will happily start a fire for you at one of several bonfire sites, or take a dip in the hot tub or pool. Both are open 24 hours.

The Point

The 11 cabins that make up The Point on Saranac Lake, New York, were formerly William Avery Rockefeller’s summer home back in the Gilded Age. Here, everything from menus to activities is entirely customized, so you can simply wake up and do whatever you feel like doing. They’ll set up lunch for you in the woods if you’d like to go hiking, or take one of the Budsin Wood Craft lightning bug boats out for a picnic cruise. Dinner is served at 8 p.m., bringing everyone together for a four-course feast after a casual cocktail hour, but you can always dine in the privacy of your room too. There’s no WiFi, so go forest bathing or work on an impossible jigsaw puzzle by the fireplace.

Hotel Wailea

Wailea is perhaps the most popular beach in Maui, but Hotel Wailea is the only adults-only option around, ideal for intimate romance away from the larger, more crowded beachfront properties. Hawaii’s only Relais & Chateaux property offers 72 one-bedroom suites, all with private ocean-facing lanais. Guests can take complimentary aerial yoga classes, go canoeing, or learn to kiteboard–the hotel has its own kiteboarding academy.

INSIDER TIP: From December through April, you’ll likely spot whales during a sunset sail.

Cal-a-Vie

Come to Cal-a-Vie for a generous dose of Southern Californian healthy living. This health spa doesn’t feel restrictive but rather nourishes the body, spirit, and mind with nutritious food, breathtaking hikes, and fun exercise options from cardio kickboxing to Zumba and water volleyball. Sign up for a three-night, four-night, or weeklong program to recharge your batteries and take care of yourself. Spa treatments are included with all packages, so soothe sore muscles and relax after a vigorous workout.

Rancho Pescadero

Todos Santos is known as an artist’s enclave, the Tulum to Cabo’s Cancun. Rancho Pescadero in Baja California, Mexico, embraces the ethos of relaxed luxury on 15 acres of private beach beneath the Sierra Laguna mountains. There’s surfing, fishing, and the opportunity to swim with whale sharks in the summer. Culinary connoisseurs can enjoy mixology classes or stroll through the garden with Chef César Pita before preparing lunch with the best Baja ingredients. The resort often hosts guest chefs for special weekends and there are arts, music, and film festivals in Todos Santos throughout the year.

Hermitage Bay

Warm-hearted staff will put a smile on your face the moment you arrive at Hermitage Bay in Antigua. The 30 suites are split between beachfront and hillside locales amid the frangipani and oleander blooms. Begin your day with sunrise meditation on the spa deck while listening to the crashing waves, then get out on the water on a catamaran cruise or scuba dive. Everything will be seamlessly arranged for you and hearty, organic Caribbean meals await when you return. The room rate includes all meals, including wine and champagne.

Villa Buena Onda

It’s hard to believe the tranquility at Villa Buena Onda, just 20 minutes from Liberia International Airport in Costa Rica. The two-tier pool, spa, and ocean-facing yoga deck are just a few of the relaxing amenities, and toiletries in the eight rooms are made locally by Raw Botanicals. You’re close enough to walk into Playas del Coco, a charming and tourist-friendly fishing village, although it’s tempting to spend all day at the members-only beach club. Costa Rica is famous for its array of flora and fauna, and you’ll spot lush plants, monkeys, and birds while strolling the property’s tropical dry forest grounds.

Auberge du Soleil

This Napa Valley wine country retreat is a centrally located home base for a weekend of wining and dining. Auberge du Soleil evokes the feel of a Mediterranean villa, with private terraces and vineyard views. The resort has its own olive groves and Michelin-starred restaurant. Complimentary fitness classes from boxing to power yoga will get the blood flowing and work off extra calories from desserts like port-roasted cherries in Valrhona chocolate cremeux and ice milk. Follow up exercise with the signature attunement treatment at the spa, which includes warm compresses, stretching, and deep tissue massage.

Spicers Sangoma Retreat

“Sangoma” is the Zulu word for healer, and this eco-certified retreat with just eight suites is the kind of place that will heal your soul. Bathtubs at Spicers Sangoma Retreat have sunset bush views, as does the infinity lap pool. Go on a night time nature walk to spot wildlife in the foothills of Australia’s Blue Mountains. Leave the blinds open and wake up to the golden sunrise before a refreshing rinse in the outdoor shower. Lazily falling back to sleep in the plush oversized king bed is perfectly acceptable, too.

The Caves

Twelve thatched cottages dotting the pale stone cliffs at The Caves in Negril. Jamaica, sit atop some of the most beautiful sea caves in the world. Local artwork and hand-painted furniture add a pop of color to the natural surroundings. Even if it’s not your honeymoon, the private caves provide ample opportunities for romance, whether you’re snuggling in a hot tub, sunbathing, or enjoying a candlelit dinner for two.