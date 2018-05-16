Boston, NYC have worst airports when it comes to summer travel delays: Report

A report looked at transportation department data for 50 airports around the country to find the best and worst airports for summer travel, and Boston and New York City stood out for their poor on-time arrivals.

Have you planned any summer getaways yet? If so, you might want to already prepare yourself for some delays at the airport.

Ahead of prime vacation season, financial site MagnifyMoney ranked the best and worst airports in the country for summer travel, and Boston and New York City did not fare well.

The ranking relies on Department of Transportation airport arrival time data for the 50 busiest airports in the country between 2008 and 2017, according to the site. Out of all those travel hubs, Boston Logan was ranked the fifth worst when it comes to delays.

Logan has an on-time arrival rate of 72.5 percent, according to MagnifyMoney’s 10-year analysis looking at June, July and August flights.

If you’re traveling in and out of the New York City area, expect to wait even longer. Newark-Liberty International was the number one worst airport for delays, according to the report, with a rate of on-time arrivals of 67 percent over the last 10 years.

LaGuardia came in second, with an on-time arrival rate of 68 percent, and JFK Airport was ranked fourth worst, with an on-time arrival rate of 70.5 percent. (San Francisco was in between at number 3, with a rate of 69.2 percent).

In general, summer is worse when it comes to delays than winter, according to the report, with more than half of all airports reporting more delays during those summer months than the winter ones.

June, specifically, seems to the be month during which you’ll wait the longest: more than 75 percent of all airports reviewed had the most delays then.

But even before summer really kicks into gear, you may find yourself delayed. LaGuardia and JFK were also ranked the worst airports to fly out of for Memorial Day weekend getaways, according to consumer research group ValuePenguin.

If you plan to leave the city for Memorial Day, you could be delayed at either of those airports for 61 to 63 minutes, according to ValuePenguin’s analysis of Bureau of Transportation data — the longest delays for that weekend in the country.

If you want to avoid summer delays, the best airport per MagnifyMoney’s ranking is Honolulu International, which has an arrival rate of 86.7 percent — as if you needed another reason to plan a vacation to the islands.