Here are all the bizarre Stormy Daniels sketch theories so far

Twitter really thinks it's this NFL QB.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : April 18, 2018 | Updated : April 18, 2018
Stormy Daniels sketch theories
Photo: Getty Images/The View Twitter

On "The View" yesterday, Stormy Daniels and attorney Michael Avenatti revealed a composite sketch of the man the adult film star says threatened her and her daughter in 2011 to keep the alleged affair with President Trump — that she claims (and he denies) happened five years prior — under wraps. It didn’t take long for people to come up with Stormy Daniels sketch theories.

Here’s what was unveiled yesterday before noon:

Trump tweeted this morning: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

RelatedArticles
"The View" co-host Sara Haines stated after the sketch was revealed, "I just need to make a legal note real quickly. The sketch is not evidence that underlying story is true."

Stormy Daniels sketch theories

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #1: Tom Brady

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #2 Actor Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in "Spider-Man")

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #3 Actor Michael C. Hall (from "Dexter")

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #4 Jon Bon Jovi

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #5 Chad Michael Murray 

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #6 Jaime Lannister ("Game of Thrones")

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #7 Matt Damon

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #8 Daniels’ own husband, Glendon Crain 

If you don’t know much about him, here’s a write-up of what you need to know.

Avenatti said on "The View" that he wasn’t able to disclose much about the investigation. However, there's a reward for leads.

"If you send us information that you have and if you positively identify him, we’re going to pay you $100,000 because we want to get to the bottom of who this is," Avenatti said. "We think we know who sent him. We want to confirm it." Last night he raised the reward to $131,000.

Anyone with leads on who this alleged man might be (not just theories), should contact idthethug@gmail.com.

 
