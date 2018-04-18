Here are all the bizarre Stormy Daniels sketch theories so far

On "The View" yesterday, Stormy Daniels and attorney Michael Avenatti revealed a composite sketch of the man the adult film star says threatened her and her daughter in 2011 to keep the alleged affair with President Trump — that she claims (and he denies) happened five years prior — under wraps. It didn’t take long for people to come up with Stormy Daniels sketch theories.

Here’s what was unveiled yesterday before noon:

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

Trump tweeted this morning: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

"The View" co-host Sara Haines stated after the sketch was revealed, "I just need to make a legal note real quickly. The sketch is not evidence that underlying story is true."

Stormy Daniels sketch theories

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #1: Tom Brady

Like... don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias “Tom Brady”. pic.twitter.com/aNdfSrChDK — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 17, 2018

"That thing we talked about with the thing. You know the thing in Vegas? It's done. The thing is done" pic.twitter.com/RJya6iL2sK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #2 Actor Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in "Spider-Man")

mother of god pic.twitter.com/AtNoFqMNWP — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 17, 2018

Man, Willem Dafoe's career has really taken a nosedive https://t.co/2VBBgAVbPq — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #3 Actor Michael C. Hall (from "Dexter")

Stormy Daniels' lawyer released the sketch of the man who threatened her... Of course it's unveiled on “The View” 🙄

I knew Michael C. Hall had skeletons... (Dexter) pic.twitter.com/3qLufXQP4H — 🌸Becky Look at her Bot🌸 (@BeckysHairRocks) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #4 Jon Bon Jovi

Why would Jon Bon Jovi threaten Stormy Daniels?? pic.twitter.com/qQ5KM0ZJ2T — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕟 (@NicCageMatch) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #5 Chad Michael Murray

What the Person Who You Think Is the Stormy Daniels Harasser Says About You. pic.twitter.com/j5Xw8CsUxm — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #6 Jaime Lannister ("Game of Thrones")

Check for a golden hand pic.twitter.com/TKIxYyiIuj — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #7 Matt Damon

"Suspect has Matt Damon's face and Ben Affleck's lack of boundaries." pic.twitter.com/QmXF9r30gH — Lady Parts Justice (@LadyPJustice) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch theories #8 Daniels’ own husband, Glendon Crain

If you don’t know much about him, here’s a write-up of what you need to know.

Isn't this Stormy Daniels' husband? Glendon Crain? pic.twitter.com/E87NlP6Nb0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2018

@StormyDaniels releases sketch of person who threatened her yet the sketch looks like her Husband Brendon Miller! This circus side show is getting really ridiculous! https://t.co/XXkol7ryn8 pic.twitter.com/NJaK2WUIkT — Based Basterd (@BasedBasterd) April 17, 2018

Avenatti said on "The View" that he wasn’t able to disclose much about the investigation. However, there's a reward for leads.

"If you send us information that you have and if you positively identify him, we’re going to pay you $100,000 because we want to get to the bottom of who this is," Avenatti said. "We think we know who sent him. We want to confirm it." Last night he raised the reward to $131,000.

Anyone with leads on who this alleged man might be (not just theories), should contact idthethug@gmail.com.