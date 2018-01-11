WATCH: Floyd Mayweather is clueless about "Me Too" movement

When asked about it, he started to talk about his earnings.

Even if you aren’t involved in the movement, it’s safe to say that now, "me too" is more than just a term of agreement — and you know what it means. Except, it seems, if you're Floyd Mayweather.

This week, Men’s Health editor Jordyn Taylor interviewed Mayweather after the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where he talked about a new workout venture, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

During the exchange, the 40-year-old boxer, who claims he's officially retired, dodged a viewer’s question about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency by discussing his project — "I’m here to talk about the Mayweather Fitness" — and his "gentlemen's club," Girl Collection.

Similarly, Mayweather circled around to his success (networth = $1 billion) when asked about the Me Too movement. And he seemed to do so out of confusion.

We asked Floyd Mayweather about #MeToo and he had an, um, interesting response: https://t.co/cIjer1yVb0 pic.twitter.com/LBXYRXAHb2 — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) January 10, 2018

Here's how it went down:

Men’s Health: We're asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018. Mayweather: The who? MH: The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault. Mayweather: When you say "me too" ... When somebody is like, "I got a Rolls Royce, I be like 'me too.'" When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, "Me too. I got two. Me too." MH: This is a very different — Mayweather: Well, I didn't know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I'm like, "me too." Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, "I made a billion dollars, me too."

Mayweather has a history of domestic violence. In December 2011, he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery and two counts of harassment against the mother of his children, Josie Harris, reported CNN. He was sentenced to 3 months in jail and fined $2,500, but was ultimately released after 60 days. Read about other allegations of domestic violence here.

At the conclusion of the Men’s Health interview, Taylor said to Mayweather, "I know you have a sensitive side. You've talked about your sensitive side before," to which he replied, "Of course. I mean, you live and you learn."

"I think everyone, if you're in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it," Mayweather continued, "and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don't think it's cool at all."

