The cutest photos from the Royal Wedding

It’s official! Suits actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have tied the knot, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the early morning of May 19.
After meeting on a blind date back in July 2016, the royal couple exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel in front of 600 guests that included the Queen, the royal family, George and Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham and more.
Meghan Markle walked into the chapel alone without her father, who could not attend due to health reasons. She was then escorted down the aisle by Prince Charles. Her mother, Doria Ragland, and a number of Meghan Markle’s friends and co-stars were in attendance to watch as she married her prince.
Meghan wore a simple yet elegant white wedding dress created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Markle completed her royal wedding day ensemble with a diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by Queen Mary, and a 16-foot veil embroidered with flowers from each country within the Commonwealth.
The royal bride’s wedding party included 10 bridesmaids and pageboys. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among them. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, officiated the ceremony.
After the royal wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan walked out onto the steps of the chapel and into the center of thousands of onlookers waiting to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Charles was seen escorting Markle’s mother Donna on one arm and Camilla on the other down the steps following the wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan travelled through Windsor in a horse drawn carriage waiving to the public in celebration of their big day. Thousands stood along the route in awe with excitement for the newlyweds after camping out all night to see the new royal couple.