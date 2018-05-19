The cutest photos from the Royal Wedding

See the cutest moments shared between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their family at the Royal Wedding.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex meet the crowds as they leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel. Photos: Getty Images, Victoria Jones

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel. Photo: Getty Images, Samir Hussein

Lady Jane Fellowes, Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla and more leave the wedding ceremony. Photo: Getty Images, Jane Barlow

Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service. Photo: Getty Images, Jonathan Brady

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in St George's Chapel. Photo: Getty Images, Dominic Lipinski

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Photo: Getty Images, Brian Lawless

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and others arrive at the wedding ceremony. Photo: Getty Images, DJane Barlow

It’s official! Suits actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have tied the knot, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the early morning of May 19.

After meeting on a blind date back in July 2016, the royal couple exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel in front of 600 guests that included the Queen, the royal family, George and Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham and more.

Meghan Markle walked into the chapel alone without her father, who could not attend due to health reasons. She was then escorted down the aisle by Prince Charles. Her mother, Doria Ragland, and a number of Meghan Markle’s friends and co-stars were in attendance to watch as she married her prince.

Meghan wore a simple yet elegant white wedding dress created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Markle completed her royal wedding day ensemble with a diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by Queen Mary, and a 16-foot veil embroidered with flowers from each country within the Commonwealth.

The royal bride’s wedding party included 10 bridesmaids and pageboys. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among them. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, officiated the ceremony.

After the royal wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan walked out onto the steps of the chapel and into the center of thousands of onlookers waiting to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Charles was seen escorting Markle’s mother Donna on one arm and Camilla on the other down the steps following the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan travelled through Windsor in a horse drawn carriage waiving to the public in celebration of their big day. Thousands stood along the route in awe with excitement for the newlyweds after camping out all night to see the new royal couple.