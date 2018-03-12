Stormy Daniels' NDA mentioned 'paternity' and 'alleged children' with Trump

The nondisclosure form signed by porn star Stormy Daniels — which prevents her from talking publicly about her alleged affair with President Trump — mentions "paternity" and "alleged children," which has led many to ask, "Uh, what?"

Daniels wants to be able to reply. She has sued Trump, claiming the NDA form is invalid because he didn't sign it. Signifying that the suit is perhaps not on the firmest legal footing, today Daniels's lawyer says that Daniels is willing to pay back the $130,000 Trump's lawyer paid her days before the 2016 election to keep quiet.

That payment, first reported by the Wall Street Journal in January, has raised the specter of a misuse of campaign funds by Trump's team. Daniels lawsuit against Trump led to the public release of the nondisclosure form.

But about that baby elephant in the room: Daniels's attorney Michael Avenetti said Friday that the inclusion of the words "paternity" and "alleged children" in the contract was boilerplate language, and that Daniels did not bear Trump's child and did not know of any children Trump was trying to keep secret: "Absolutely not. No," Avenetti told The Wrap.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly published in 2011, Daniels said that Trump never used a condom during their tryst, which began at an event at a Trump golf club in 2006 and spanned a few years. At that time, the future president was married to Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, was a newborn.

On Friday, Daniels told CNN that the publicity was a mixed bag for her career. “I'm getting more dance bookings. Now I’m dancing three or four times a month so that's been really great,” she said after her performance at the Solid Gold strip club in Florida. “But because of that, it's sort of overshadowing a lot of the adult films that I’m supposed to be promoting, and a lot of the mainstream projects that I was actively working on have been indefinitely put on hold.”

In remarks at a Philadelphia campaign rally last Saturday, Trump said first lady Melania was a "Great first lady. She's great," he said. "You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy." The president went on to talk about her efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.