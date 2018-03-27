2018 MLB preview: World Series, MVP, Cy Young winners, more

There’s a song written by Emerson, Lake & Palmer back in 1973 that I always attribute the start of a new Major League Baseball season to.
Titled “Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression, Part 2,” the song opens with the line “Welcome back, my friends. To the show that never attends. We’re so glad you could attend! Come inside! Come inside!”
It just screams baseball to me.
Ever since we’ve had access to every song in the world at our fingertips (thank you, internet), I’ve played this track on Opening Day. It’s the only time I listen to it during the calendar year before I place the words and lyrics back into the various cortexes of my brain for it to get dusted off again the following spring.
In my own little world, I feel like I’m doing my part to ensure that this song remains relevant 45 years after its release; providing a rejuvenation of sorts to the work.
And in a way, that’s what baseball does to us. It rejuvenates us.
Nothing ushers in spring quite like Opening Day. After hiding away from winter, baseball allows us the opportunity to throw the shades open, let in the sunlight and revert back to our youth, regardless of how long ago it’s been.
It can warm the oldest, curmudgeonly bones. Bones that even belong to White Sox or Marlins fans; teams destined to be in the cellar of the standings this year.
A new year — Major League Baseball’s 150th season — starts up on Thursday afternoon despite a looming threat of rain here in the Northeastern portion of the Untied States. At this very moment, we are precariously perched for a memorable summer of dizzying divisional races, emerging stars and established legends captivating us for the better part of eight months.
While we here at Metro send you our warmest regards for a happy, healthy baseball season, I attempted to predict what the landscape of the league will look like once the dust settles in October.
Play ball.
2018 MLB Predictions
NL EAST
NATIONALS- 96-66
METS- 87-75
PHILLIES- 82-80
BRAVES- 70-92
MARLINS- 63-99
NL CENTRAL
CUBS- 93-69
CARDINALS- 86-76
BREWERS- 85-75
PIRATES- 74-88
REDS- 65-97
NL WEST
DODGERS- 95-67
DIAMONDBACKS- 83-79
GIANTS- 81-81
ROCKIES- 80-82
PADRES- 78-84
AL EAST
YANKEES- 95-67
RED SOX- 93-69
BLUE JAYS- 84-78
ORIOLES- 77-85
RAYS- 74-88
AL CENTRAL
INDIANS- 94-68
TWINS- 85-75
TIGERS- 74-88
ROYALS- 71-91
WHITE SOX- 66-96
AL WEST
ASTROS- 102-60
ANGELS- 88-74
ATHLETICS- 82-80
MARINERS- 81-81
RANGERS- 79-83
WILD CARD GAMES
NL: METS def. CARDINALS
AL: RED SOX def. ANGELS
ALDS
ASTROS def. RED SOX
YANKEES def. INDIANS
NLDS
NATIONALS def. METS
DODGERS def. CUBS
ALCS
ASTROS def. YANKEES
NLCS
NATIONALS def. DODGERS
WORLD SERIES
ASTROS def. NATIONALS
NL CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER
CLAYTON KERSHAW, LOS ANGELES DODGERS (PROJECTED STATS)
20-6
2.52 ERA
220 K’s
AL CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER
CHRIS SALE, BOSTON RED SOX (PROJECTED STATS)
18-8
2.97 ERA
272 K’s
NL MVP WINNER
NOLAN ARENADO, COLORADO ROCKIES (PROJECTED STATS)
.298 BA
41 HR
103 RBI
AL MVP WINNER
MIKE TROUT, LOS ANGELES ANGELS (PROJECTED STATS)
.309 BA
43 HR
119 RBI
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
FRANCISCO MEJIA, CLEVELAND INDIANS (AL)
RONALD ACUNA, ATLANTA BRAVES (NL)